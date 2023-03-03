Future Lionesses sessions to launch in Harrogate aimed at providing new football coaching experience for girls

Jon Maloney pictured during his time managing Harrogate Town Ladies. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Having previously set-up the women’s first team and girls PDC at Harrogate Town, Jon Maloney is keen to replicate his work with the Sulphurites by offering further opportunities for females in the local area to have access to specialist, personalised training in a supportive, encouraging environment.

In addition to running his Future Lionesses sessions, former Town striker Maloney also continues to assist female footballers who want to pursue the student athlete scholarship route to America.

Training sessions will be held every Wednesday at Harrogate Grammar School on their all-weather surface and split into two age-groups, 8-12 years from 6-7pm and 12-16 years from 7-8pm.

Maloney will be joined by UEFA and FA qualified and experienced coaches Martin Powell and Cassidy Lane, who are passionate about developing girls football.

“The aim of these sessions is to provide girls with all the necessary key skills to progress their footballing abilities, by focusing on technical ball skills, movement and passing skills and physical skills,” Maloney explained.

"Likewise, Future Lioness will support girls in developing their self-confidence and social skills and allow them to build friendships through football.

Free Taster sessions will be held on April 19 and 26 April, subject to availability. Block one of training commences on May 3.