Frustration for Mick O'Connell as another error at the back costs Harrogate Railway

Harrogate Railway pile on the pressure at a set-piece during Tuesday's 1-1 NCEL Division One draw with Rainworth Miners Welfare. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

For the second game in succession, an individual error led to the Starbeck outfit falling behind in the first half of Tuesday night's NCEL Division One clash as goalkeeper Joe Wilton’s poor clearance gifted Morgan Boyle a 10th-minute opener.

Jacob Robertson poked in an equaliser on the hour-mark to ensure that promotion-chasing Railway didn’t end up empty-handed, though O’Connell was still left frustrated at the full-time whistle.

“Again, the same as Saturday, it’s an error for their goal and it puts us on the back foot after 10 minutes,” the Irishman reflected.

Harrogate Railway manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

“We’ve got to cut out these silly errors in games because tonight it has cost us. I don’t think they had a shot on target other than that mistake, so we’ve got to eradicate them from our game pretty quickly.”

O’Connell wasn’t particularly pleased with his side’s performance at the other end of the pitch either.

He added: “We dominated the ball from start to finish but weren’t clinical enough, weren’t ruthless enough.

“We got entries into the final third, but not good entries. It was one of those games.

“It’s a tough place to come, they put 11 behind the ball and we struggled to break them down. We didn’t get down the sides with enough quality. Fair play to Rainworth, they came with a game-plan.”

On Saturday, O’Connell described Railway’s first-half showing as “dreadful”, but hailed his side’s “grit and determination” as they fought back to beat Shirebrook Town 2-1 at Station View.

A goal down following Josh Devereux’s first-half opener, it took the hosts until the 59th-minute of the match to get back on terms through Dan McDaid, before Marcus Day settled matters late on.

The four points that they have taken from their last two outings keep Railway fourth in the NCEL Division One standings heading into Saturday’s home clash with fifth-placed Rossington Main.