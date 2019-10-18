From the Terraces: Win at Yeovil Town as good as anything I've seen as a Harrogate Town fan

Harrogate Town supporter Dave Worton’s view on the 2019/20 campaign.

"Molly, it’s 5.35!” I shout up the stairs, inbetween rubbing my bleary-eyes, wondering whose clever idea this was.

“Yes dad, I’m already up," comes the unexpectedly bright reply from my normally impossible-to-get-up-on-a-weekend teenager.

By the time I’ve emerged from the bathroom, Molly’s already downstairs and excitedly making hot-buttered toast for us. I think I’ve woken up in a parallel universe.

Come 6.30am and we’re on a coach full of Town supporters bound for deepest Somerset. It’s our first long southern trip together and the second longest trip of the season, nudging Dover into third place by two miles, if Google Maps is to be believed.

I’ve had my eye on the Yeovil match ever since the fixtures were announced, but I’ll be the first to admit that the main catalyst for going is the kind offer from Strata to pay for the coach. I like a freebie.

It’s a fairly uneventful six-hour journey down and we arrive in Yeovil town centre at 12.30pm.

While the majority of the coach disperses into Wetherspoon’s next to the bus station, Molly and I hit the town.

Well ok, the local Record Emporium, where I proceed to almost bore Molly to death whilst flicking through the racks of second-hand vinyl.

Feeling guilty, I take her to Burger King to make up for it.

We head back to Wetherspoon’s for a quick half and a glass of tap water before heading off to the ground.

The original, historic Huish with it’s famous eight feet sloping pitch lost the fight to Tesco in 1990, so our destination is a newer ground built on the edge of town.

It’s still a great football stadium though and, with over 3,000 fans in attendance, it has the feel and atmosphere of a Football League ground.

Unlike Halifax, Yeovil have a sizeable, boisterous choir behind the goal and, with the home team on a run of eight wins in nine, this could turn out to be quite a battle for Town.

Just before kick-off, I turn to Molly and she’s in fits of uncontrollable laughter. It turns out that Yeovil’s mascot, Jolly Green Giant, has lost his footing coming off the pitch and is now lying down, surrounded by the coaching staff from both teams.

Thankfully he/she eventually picks themselves up gingerly and limps away to the stand, albeit a little less jolly.

Town proceed to emulate the mascot early doors, one or two players losing their footing on the slippery pitch, while Yeovil attack dangerously and at pace.

The players manage to nullify the home threat though and gradually find a foothold in the game, so much so that they enjoy the bulk of possession for the last 25 minutes of the first half.

All you can hear is ‘yellow and black army’ from the 60 travelling fans with our new banner reading ‘For the Love, Not the Glory’.

The Yeovil end has gone quiet, and we delight in pointing that out. It’s an encouraging sign.

Despite this, the Glovers have the best chance of the opening 45 when Courtney Duffus breaks though one-on-one with James Belshaw.

He shoots through the Harrogate stopper’s legs, although Belly manages to get a slowing touch on the ball. It’s still heading for the net when Connor Hall appears from nowhere to hack it off the goal-line.

The start of the second half sees a mini onslaught on the Town goal as Yeovil attack towards their own fans.

Another one’s cleared from the line, but apart from that, Town hold firm. Sixty-five gone and still 0-0. I’ll take that.

Town weather the storm again and grow steadily into the second period. Then, joy, as a Brendan Kiernan’s low shot-cum-cross trickles its way in slow motion into the far corner past the massed ranks of the home defence.

Yeovil are shaken, they try to play out from the back like Barcelona, but it turns out they’re Arsenal in disguise. A high-pressing Mark Beck intercepts, slides the ball to Jack Muldoon and it’s 2-0 with 12 minutes to play.

The wheels have come off for the Somerset side and you can hear a pin drop in the home end.

Town go for the jugular against an opponent on the ropes, but can’t get a third.

With five added minutes left, the Harrogate fans walk down to the front, ready to celebrate with the players. It’s then that Yeovil finally breach the Town rearguard. Nerves set in. Have we been too cocky?

But we hold out comfortably for a win that compares with anything during my time watching them; Brackley in the play-off final, York City home and away, Halifax and Chesterfield away included.

The Yeovil manager, in a severe case of sour grapes, later accuses Town of “spoiling the 3,200 fans’ afternoon, because they don’t really want to join in with you and play a game of football.” How little he knows us.

Town setting up with two strikers and two wide midfielders and looking to attack at every opportunity, not sit on a lead, isn’t negative.

It’s just that they’ve tightened up when not in possession of the ball and have recently blossomed into a team that can do the ugly closing down part of the game just as well as the passing and attacking part.

We eventually arrive back in Harrogate at 11:30pm, 550 miles later, both tired and emotionally drained, but happy. It’s been a brilliant day, and I only wished we had the time to do it more often.

Somehow, I don't think there's much chance of Molly making me hot-buttered toast tomorrow morning.

I’d like to dedicate this column to Radio York commentator Barry Parker, who is undergoing an operation and heard his name being chanted on the radio while listening to the match in hospital.

Get well soon, Barry, we miss your dulcet tones and dry sense of humour.