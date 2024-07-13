'Fresh' feel about Harrogate Town players ahead of first pre-season test
The Sulphurites are gearing up for their fifth Football League campaign, which kicks off on August 10, with their first friendly of the summer coming up this Saturday, at home to League One Huddersfield.
And their manager has been pleased with what he has seen from his squad thus far.
"It’s been a big break, seven or eight weeks, and it seems really fresh and the players seem excited by the challenge ahead,” Weaver said.
“There’s been a lot of running, but they are good lads and with the slimmed down squad this year, I think that helps with the togetherness and camaraderie.”
In terms of what his players have been doing during their first couple of weeks back, Weaver explained: “It’s been mostly physical. They have had to turn up and work hard at that because your levels are still going to drop because you’re not attending training every day, so we need to get them up to speed.
“Nobody has fallen really short, as you’d expect these days, and we still get the balls out every day.
“That’s apart from Monday, which was a gruelling day at Ripley Castle, which is part of our tradition.”
Town’s opening pre-season fixture kicks-off at Wetherby Road at 3pm this Saturday.
Looking ahead to that clash with Huddersfield, who were relegated from the Championship last term, Weaver said: “We are really looking forward to it. The lads have been working hard for a couple of weeks and can’t wait to get in a game situation.
"Huddersfield are a very strong outfit, so it will be difficult. I notice that they have played a couple of friendlies already, so they might be 10 days to two weeks ahead of us in that regard.
"But, really, it is just about putting together partnerships and getting that bit of extra fitness that matches help to progress under the belts of the players.”
