Harrogate Town goalkeeper Pete Jameson saves from Stevenage's Alex Gilbey during Saturday's League Two clash at the Lamex Stadium. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites stopper has made a strong start to life in League Two having arrived at Wetherby Road from York City this summer and produced arguably his best display of the season to date against Stevenage on Saturday.

Jameson, 29, made a string of fine saves which looked set to earn Simon Weaver’s struggling team a valuable point, only for them to lose the game after conceding at the death for the second time in three matches.

Thus, while the 6ft 3” goalkeeper admits that he is of course happy to be doing his bit between the sticks, he says he is more interested in points than plaudits.

"It’s good to get the feedback that I’ve done well, but I’m not going to look back at Stevenage away at the end of the season and remember it because I had a good game, I’m bothered about getting points on the board,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"I’m pleased that the gaffer and the staff were happy with how I played, it’s good for my confidence. It was quite a good performance from a personal point of view, I suppose, however what matters is the team getting something from that match – that is what is important.

"We are gutted to have lost the game. We went to Stevenage knowing that it was going to be really tough, we knew they had a great record at home and had been scoring plenty of goals. So to have come away with a point and to have stopped them from scoring would have been a really positive result.

"The longer the game went on, the more I had the feeling that we could maybe go and sneak one down the other end and pull off a snatch-and-grab. So to concede a goal so late is really hard to take, but that’s football and we know we have to do better.”

Jameson is right. Town must do better – and they need to improve quickly.

Saturday’s loss at Stevenage saw them slip down to 19th in the table, where they now sit just three points above the relegation zone.

That defeat was the Sulphurites’ sixth in seven matches in all competitions and means that they have now taken just one point from the last 18 on offer.

Their main problem lies in the final third where they have looked worryingly toothless this term, failing to score in nine of the 12 matches they have played while going more than 10.5 hours without netting from open play.

Jameson, however, is adamant that both goals and wins will come.

"As a team, we are hurting because of the run we are on and we know that we have to turn it around,” he added.

"We have to start scoring goals and putting points on the board – but I believe that it will definitely come, I believe our luck will turn.

"Harrogate’s recent history in League Two shows that this is a team that scores goals. And, we have a lot of threat going forwards.

