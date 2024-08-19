Ellis Taylor celebrates after firing Harrogate Town into a 2-1 lead against Accrington Stanley. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

It hasn’t taken former Sunderland winger Ellis Taylor very long to make his mark at Harrogate Town.

The 21-year-old signed for the Sulphurites earlier this summer having impressed as a trialist following his release by the Wearsiders after more than a decade with the club.

He provided a brilliant assist on his first competitive start for his new employers in midweek, gliding past a couple of defenders before putting the opening goal of a Carabao Cup upset of Lincoln City on a plate for team-mate Sam Folarin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor then went one better on Saturday afternoon, bending home a cultured left-footed effort from the edge of the box to hand Town a 2-1 lead during their thrilling 3-3 draw at Accrington Stanley.

Harrogate Town players celebrate with Ellis Taylor after he handed them a 2-1 lead at Accrington Stanley.

And, having netted for the first time in senior football, the former Black Cat is determined to continue in the same vein in weeks to come.

"I’m really proud,” he said. “It is something I've obviously dreamed of from being a little kid, to score a professional goal. But, I feel I've got to keep the ball rolling now.

"I’ve got to keep on going and bring more. Hopefully one brings two, and two brings three, and then they all start rolling. That's the aim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Especially so early in the season, that first goal is what you want. You don't want to be just seven, eight, nine games in and still waiting for your first goal to get off the mark.

Ellis Taylor in action during the Sulphurites' 3-3 draw with Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.

"It’s what I wanted and hopefully there are many more to come.”

Perhaps best known as a Sunderland player for the stunning hat-trick he netted in the Black Cats Under-21s’ Premier League 2 semi-final success over Reading last season, Taylor’s strike at Accrington was reminiscent of the first couple of goals of that treble.

Having cut inside off the right flank, he took aim with his left foot and expertly picked out the far corner of the net, something he admits he is already gaining a reputation for among his new team-mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lads say it's a bit of a trademark in training, and I try to do that one quite a lot, coming inside there,” Taylor added.

"To bend it in, and the way it went in, I’m lost for words really. I’m just buzzing.”

Taylor's 33rd-minute strike at the Wham Stadium came after Tyler Walton had cancelled out a brave James Daly header which had given Town the lead on 19 minutes.

Two goals in quick succession just after the hour-mark from Jimmy Knowles and Kelsey Mooney then saw Accrington turn the game on its head, leaving Harrogate requiring a last-gasp header from Folarin to salvage a point at the death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being in control in the first half to being under pressure for a lot of the second half wasn’t what we wanted, but that’s how the game panned out,” Taylor said.

"There’s nothing worse than being in control of the game to then find yourself trailing by a goal in the space of two-and-a-half minutes, but we dug deep. It wasn’t the prettiest at times, but at the end of the day, we’ve got the point.

"We wanted the first win, but to get that first point, it’s good for us. We would have preferred the three points, but to get that point is a massive relief for us.”