Ellis Taylor takes the congratulations of his Harrogate Town team-mates after putting them 2-1 up against Fleetwood. Pictures: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Ellis Taylor was hailed by manager Simon Weaver as a “proper talent” after once again playing a starring role for Harrogate Town.

The 22-year-old winger had a hand in the Sulphurites’ first goal, scored their second and put number three on a plate for substitute Tom Cursons as Fleetwood were beaten 3-1 at Wetherby Road on Easter Monday.

Those heroics helped Town to the victory that guarantees they will be playing League Two football again next season and came just three days after Taylor found the net in a 2-2 draw at title-chasing Walsall.

Indeed, having also bagged against Grimsby last weekend and scored one and assisted another in this month’s home success over Tranmere, the former Sunderland ace has weighed in with six goal involvements in his last five appearances.

Ellis Taylor beats Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch to hand Harrogate Town a 2-1 lead at Wetherby Road.

This excellent run of form has proved crucial in Harrogate picking up enough points to keep their heads above water, and boss Weaver has been seriously impressed.

"We’ve got to try to keep hold of Ellis,” he said.

"He is a proper player, a proper talent and he gets teams on the back foot.

“We’ve had a solid base to play from, and credit to the lads for that, but you need your flair in there as well and Ellis has provided us with some exciting moments and some big moments.

"When he lets himself just go and just plays, he is a thrill to watch and him getting on a goal run at this stage of the season, it couldn’t happen to a better lad.”

Taylor, who signed for Town as a free agent last summer having impressed as a trialist, has made 40 appearances in all competitions thus far in 2024/25, scoring seven goals and assisting four.