Kayne Ramsay joined Harrogate Town from Premier League Southampton during the summer transfer window. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The 22-year-old right-back, who joined the League Two Sulphurites on a free transfer from Southampton in mid-August, made a decent start to his Wetherby Road career, but now appears to be really coming into his own.

Having made his senior debut in a top-flight clash with Manchester City aged just 18, Hackney-born Ramsay’s pedigree was never in too much doubt. The challenge now, according to Town manager Simon Weaver, is for the former Saint to start delivering on a more consistent basis.

“Kayne Ramsay has really come alive,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"We have seen him grow during the last few weeks, he’s been so much better the last two matches.

“But, back-to-back games has to become three games, then four games. He has to prove it week in, week out.”

So what is it about Ramsay’s last couple of performances that have caught the eye?

In the second-half of Town’s 1-0 defeat to Salford City last week there were a couple of occasions where he stood up in the tackle and dispossessed an opponent before tricking his way past another to get his side straight onto the attack.

What was a particularly solid overall display on the right of Harrogate’s back-four against the Ammies was then backed up when Weaver’s men visited Stockport County on Saturday.

The Sulphurites endured a difficult opening half an hour, though County enjoyed far more success attacking down their right rather than the side of the field occupied by Ramsay.

Another decent defensive performance was punctuated after half-time with a couple of nice bits of play in possession, including one raid forwards where, out of nothing, he outpaced a couple of Stockport players and swung over a dangerous cross from wide on the right.

As far as ‘modern-day full-backs’ go, Ramsay seems to have the lot in terms of technical ability and physical attributes. He is comfortable in possession, capable of beating a man and has pace to burn. But, just as important are his capabilities when it comes to timing a tackle, winning a header and competing physically.

Town undoubtedly have a talent on their hands, though Weaver has stressed that he will keep demanding more and more from Ramsay, in order that he continues to develop.

“We’ve got a 21-year-old, who is ours, a real asset, and he could potentially go much higher. But, it is potential at the minute,” the Harrogate chief added.

“He’s been much better the last two games, but we don’t get carried away.

“I don’t want headlines saying ‘Kayne Ramsay is ready for the top’ because you have to bank the games and prove it week in, week out and be business-like.

"The demands here are completely removed from Southampton Under-23s, completely removed, both on and off the pitch. League Two is so much more physically demanding and mentally demanding and there’s more pressure from us because it’s results-based.

"We’ll accentuate the positives with these young players, but we will keep demanding more.”