Harrogate Town defender Kayne Ramsay, centre, celebrates after his stoppage-time strike is deflected over the goal-line by Grimsby Town stopper Max Crocombe. Pictures: Ben Roberts/ProSportsImages

The 22-year-old defender had a big hand in the Sulphurites’ decisive third goal, unleashing the shot which hit the base of Max Crocombe’s left-hand upright before being diverted over the line off the visiting custodian’s back.

Officially credited as an own goal, Ramsay is adamant that the strike should belong to him, but admitted that helping his team to another three points and a third League Two win on the bounce is what matters most.

"It was an amazing feeling, the first goal that I have scored for Harrogate Town, it is just what I needed,” he said.

Kayne Ramsay applauds the Harrogate Town fans following Boxing Day's 3-2 win over Grimsby Town.

"I didn’t really see how it went in, to be honest. I fell over when I shot, but I think it hit the post then hit their keeper and went in, but I’m claiming it.

"It was just good to contribute to the team and help us get another three points. I used to be a striker when I was younger, so I know I have that in me. It was instinct off my left peg.

"Goals and assists are 100 percent what fans can expect from me. I’ve been trying to add them to my game and there is plenty more to come from me.

"The goal will help me keep pushing and pushing from now until the end of the season. It’s going to give me more confidence to keep going.”

Boxing Day’s 3-2 success over Grimsby saw Town fight back from a goal down to grab all three points having initially taken an early lead through Luke Armstrong.

And Ramsay felt that the Sulphurites were good value for a victory which lifted them seven points clear of the relegation zone.

“With the way we started, I felt like there were always three points for us in this game even though Grimsby are a good team,” he added.

"The way we are playing, nine points from three games, we have just got to keep going.

"Everyone is really together and we just want to keep on pushing.”

It hasn’t all been plain sailing for Ramsay since he arrived at Wetherby Road from Premier League Southampton in mid-August, but the former Saint feels like he is starting to find his feet.

"I feel like I am really settled here now,” he continued.

"I’ve been enjoying it. Since I came here I think I’ve played every minute of every league game and I just want to carry that on, stay fit, do the right recovery, eat the right things and continue trying to help the team.

"I feel like I am improving. I’m getting more used to certain scenarios in games, like when their full-back doubles up on you, for example. I’m getting used to these things while trying to carry on performing as best I can.