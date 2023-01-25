Tyler Frost has left Harrogate Town. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The 23-year-old winger made 13 competitive appearances for the League Two Sulphurites having impressed while on trial during pre-season.

Town boss Simon Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser back in December that he was keen to keep hold of Frost, but the former Reading attacker became a free agent again on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking last month, Weaver said: “We have opened talks with Tyler’s agent, we are keen to keep him here.

"He hasn’t had as much game-time as he would have liked so far, but we really feel that he’s starting to come through now, both as a player and as a lad.

“He’s a gifted footballer and when he has been given a chance I feel he’s usually made an impression. You can see him increasing in confidence the more he plays.”

Frost went on to start Town’s next game, against Grimsby Town, but having failed to make much of an impression during that Boxing Day clash, he made just two more brief cameos from the substitutes’ bench against Bradford and Colchester before heading out of Wetherby Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Released by League Two rivals Crawley at the end of last term having played 37 league games over the space of two seasons, Frost joined Harrogate on trial in June.

He impressed during that spell and went on to net the opening goal in a 3-1 pre-season friendly win at Gateshead, earning himself a short-term contract just before the 2022/23 campaign got underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad