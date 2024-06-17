Stephen Duke-McKenna has joined Harrogate Town on a two-year deal. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town’s first signing of the summer transfer window is a “positive” attacking player, who “wants to make things happen”.

The League Two Sulphurites announced on Monday evening that they have landed midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna on a two-year deal following his release by Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers.

The 23-year-old Guyana international, who made five appearances in England’s second tier last term and boasts 18 caps for his country, is no stranger to League Two having been a part of the Leyton Orient side that was crowned champions in 2022/2023.

And he will be a good fit at Wetherby Road, according to Lloyd Kerry, Town’s head of recruitment.

Stephen Duke-McKenna was unveiled as Harrogate Town's first signing of the summer transfer window on Monday evening.

“We’ve been on the lookout for an attacking player and Stephen ticks all the boxes in terms of what he brings,” Kerry said.

“He’s a typical Harrogate Town player, who offers a lot of energy, has plenty of ability and is very versatile.

“He wants to make things happen, is positive in possession and has experience at this level so we’re excited to see what he can do in a Town shirt.

“We feel he is ready to find a home now and really kick on and hope the fans will take to him because of what he brings and his personality on the pitch.”

Town needed to add another attacking player to their ranks after losing 10-goal winger Abraham Odoh to Peterborough United for an undisclosed six-figure fee.

And Dukes-McKenna, who has inherited Odoh’s number nine shirt, is confident that he can do a job for Simon Weaver.

“I am really excited to get this deal done and have my future secured for next season now,” the Liverpudlian said.

"Things have moved pretty quickly, when I first heard of the interest I was keen to find out more and after speaking to the manager I knew this was where I wanted to be.

"The club has a plan for me and listening to that gives me confidence. I have watched a bit of how the team plays and I can't wait to get going to be honest."

A product of Everton’s youth system, Duke-McKenna joined QPR from Bolton Wanderers in 2019.

Following a loan spell with Hemel Hempstead Town in National League South, he made his competitive debut for Rangers during the 2020/21 season.

Loans at Torquay United and Orient came next, but he began 2023/24 in QPR’s starting line-up and made a number of substitute appearances during the early weeks of the campaign, plus one start in the League Cup.

Having fallen out of favour, he started one more game in the Championship before joining League Two Sutton on loan in January.