Former Millwall FC and Derby County forward Mason Bennett signs for Harrogate Town
Mason Bennett, who spent the last two seasons with Burton Albion, has joined the League Two Sulphurites on a two-year deal.
The 28-year-old former Millwall and Derby County attacker operates predominantly as a striker but can also play off the left, and follows fellow forward Shawn McCoulsky, right-back Lewis Cass and midfielder Jack Evans into Wetherby Road.
“Mason has a lot of EFL pedigree at a higher level so we’re really excited that he’s on board,” said Lloyd Kerry, Town’s head of player recruitment.
“We’ve had a number of meetings with him and think he’ll fit in really well here, he looks a typical Harrogate Town player who grafts for the badge.
“We’ve got a good blend of attacking options now and I think we’ll see his quality come out when he plays. He can bring players into play and be really physical up there.”
Although Bennett has never been a prolific goal-scorer during his career, he has done enough to rack up 168 Championship appearances across his spells with Millwall and Derby.
He managed 14 goals in the second-tier and netted nine times in 94 appearances in all competitions over his two years with Burton in League One. He has also had brief spells with Bradford City, Notts County and Chesterfield.
An ex-England Under-16, 17 and 19 international, Bennett burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old, coming through the ranks at Derby’s academy and becoming their youngest-ever player when he made his debut for the Rams in 2011.
Harrogate’s newest addition will wear the number 10 shirt during 2025/26.
