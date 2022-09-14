Sam Folarin made his Harrogate Town debut during Tuesday night's 1-0 home defeat to Salford City. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 21-year-old winger joined the Sulphurites from Championship Middlesbrough on a free transfer late on deadline day and made his first appearance for his new club against Salford City in midweek.

And, although Simon Weaver’s side conceded in the 93rd minute on their way to what was a fifth consecutive defeat, their overall performance was one of the best they have served up so far this season.

Tuesday’s display was one full of energy both with and without the ball, but it was in the attacking third where they looked noticeably better, with Folarin very much to the fore.

Harrogate Town winger Sam Folarin accelerates away from Salford City's Ethan Galbraith.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As early as the third minute, he accelerated down the left past Jason Lowe and made it to the byline where he delivered a cross which Luke Armstrong nodded high and wide of the near post.

A brilliant driving run then saw Folarin power through at least three opponents before he took aim from the edge of the box and pulled a shot past Tom King’s upright.

Despite being wiped out when in full flow by Ryan Leak’s dreadful late challenge, the ex-Boro forward continued to influence the game after swapping wings with Josh Coley, flashing an inviting delivery across the face of goal from wide on the right.

On 71 minutes, he almost broke the deadlock, making an interception then showcasing just how rapid he is by sprinting beyond the Salford back-line to reach the loose ball and go one-on-one with King, only to send his finish into the side-netting.

Sam Folarin made his first appearance for Harrogate Town against Salford City having joined the club from Middlesbrough on transfer deadline day.

Moments later, Folarin appeared to cramp up and was replaced by Danny Grant, with boss Weaver confirming after the whistle that his withdrawal was precautionary rather than due to him having sustained an injury.

But, he had already done plenty to suggest that his presence will provide the Sulphurites with an extra dimension at the top end of the pitch.

"I thought that Sam was outstanding, he looked sensational at times,” Harrogate’s manager reflected.

"As I’ve said previously, he’s the fastest player we’ve ever had on our books. The way that he skipped across the surface at an alarming pace worried Salford sick.

Simon Weaver admits he was excited by the performance of Sam Folarin.

"I thought that they were scared stiff of him and they kept having to bring him down. They couldn't even try to keep pace with him because he's just like an Olympic sprinter.

"The chance that he created for himself in the second half, he gave their defenders a 10-yard head start. He’s just got pace to burn.

“He was just so exciting, I am really glad that he is ours.”

While his side may have ended up losing Tuesday’s game late on in cruel fashion, Weaver went on to say that he couldn’t fault the performance of any of his players.

Loan man Sam Folarin had an impressive debut against Salford on Tuesday night.

"I really can't complain about one individual display,” he added.

"Warren Burrell in the middle of midfield, people forget his qualities. To play like that, it’s one incredible feat.

"Some of his footwork in the first half, it's like the position has freed him up because he wasn't the last line of defence.