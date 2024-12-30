Admiral Muskwe in action for Harrogate Town against Salford City in early December. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Admiral Muskwe is set to leave Harrogate Town in the coming days after the League Two strugglers opted against extending his short-term contract at Wetherby Road.

The 26-year-old former Luton striker was handed a one-month deal by the Sulphurites at the start of December having impressed manager Simon Weaver during a trial spell.

But, having made just one 32-minute substitute appearance, the Zimbabwe international’s time in North Yorkshire is up.

"Admiral came on trial and we extended the trial for a month because we wanted to pay him for his journeys up, so he signed a deal for a month that takes us up to the opening of the transfer window,” Weaver explained.

Admiral Muskwe warms up ahead of Harrogate Town's League Two clash with AFC Wimbledon.

"Unfortunately, he has been injured for the majority of his stay here, so I explained to him the other day, as it’s coming to the end [of that month], that we won’t be extending it.

"It’s difficult, when a player hasn’t played for several months, to expect them to come in and make the impact that we need someone to make.

“It’s a little bit more of a gamble from a football manager’s point of view to invest in that, than to see what’s out there in the open market.

"He’s reflected on that and he came in on Saturday and we had a good chat again. He’s a very good player, but he needs a full pre-season, he needs a run of games, and at the minute, I need people who can hit the ground running.”

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has explained his decision not to offer Admiral Muskwe a contract extension.

Muskwe, who had been without a club since leaving Luton at the end of 2023/24, made his only Town appearance during December 3’s 2-0 away defeat to Salford.

He was an unused substitute in their next game, a 3-0 home loss to AFC Wimbledon, but was not included in another match-day squad after that.