Tom Hill has a bright future ahead of him, if his his “superb” full Harrogate Town debut is anything to go by.

That is the view of Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver, who was full of praise for the 22-year-old central midfielder after Saturday’s 2-1 League Two victory over Accrington Stanley.

A product of Liverpool’s academy, Hill joined Town on a permanent deal during the January transfer window, ending a 16-year association with the Premier League giants.

And, following four substitute appearances, the Reds’ former Under-21 captain was handed his first start in Harrogate colours at the weekend, albeit in a slightly unfamiliar role on the right of midfield.

Tom Hill, second from right, celebrates with his Harrogate Town team-mates after the Sulphurites took a 19th-minute lead against Accrington Stanley.

He slotted in seamlessly, playing the full 90 minutes, and catching the eye of his new manager in the process.

"Right from the off, I thought that he was composed,” Weaver said. “Straight away, you could see that he had settled very quickly.

"I think the real standout quality for such a young lad, who has been brought up at Liverpool, was how he affected an attritional game like that.

"He was winning all of his headers – as a right-winger – and doing all the gritty stuff, and was physical.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

"So, when he can mix it up like that he is going to have a great career.

"He was instrumental in the win, it was a superb full debut.”

Goals from Jasper Moon and Josh March either side of Josh Woods’ equaliser sealed victory for Town, who climbed one place to 20th as a result, and now sit 10 points clear of the League Two drop zone.