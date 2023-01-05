Daniel Nimick celebrates after scoring a goal for West Michigan Broncos. Pictures: Submitted

Former Rossett School pupil Daniel Nimick, 22, was selected number 42 in the MLS Super Draft by the Canadian club, and is now set to go head-to-head with the likes of Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini during the 2023 campaign.

A former Beckwithshaw Saints and Panal Ash junior before being picked up by Leeds United at the age of eight-years-old, Nimick was released by the Whites at 16 before going on to play for Harrogate Town Under-19s while completing his A-Levels at Rossett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He captained the Sulphurites’ youth team to the Under-23 Pro Development League title in 2019 and made one senior appearance in a cup competition before heading off to the USA on a Soccer and Academic Scholarship.

Daniel Nimick is presented with Harrogate Town Under-19s' 2018/19 manager's player of the season award by Josh Falkingham.

Centre-half Nimick recently graduated from Western Michigan University Magna Cum Laude in Biomedical Sciences, having played 65 matches for the West Michigan Broncos during his three years there, scoring 12 goals and contributing seven assists.

During his time playing for his university side, he achieved numerous honours including being named 2022 Mid-American Conference Player of the Year as well as captaining the Broncos to just their third-ever championship success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada during a family posting with the RAF, 6ft 2” Nimick has also played USL League Two football for the South Bend Lions and Grand Rapids FC.