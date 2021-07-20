Luke Armstong in action for Harrogate Town during Sunday's pre-season win over Newcastle United U23s. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 25-year-old striker, who joined the club from League Two rivals Salford City last month, did not feature in the Sulphurites' opening two pre-season friendlies, but was included from the start for Sunday's visit of Newcastle United Under-23s.

And Armstrong immediately looked at home at Wetherby Road, leading the line to good effect during his 62 minutes up top alongside Jack Muldoon.

He competed well in the air, winning plenty of headers and providing a focal point for the Harrogate attack. He also got into some dangerous positions inside the Magpies' penalty area, and although he was unable to finish off a couple of inviting crosses, manager Simon Weaver was happy with what he saw.

Luke Armstrong joined Harrogate Town from Salford City via a successful loan spell at Hartlepool United.

"It was his first outing of pre-season and he brought a lot, didn't he," the Town boss told told the Harrogate Advertiser following his side's 2-1 success.

"Luke has both sides of the game. He's physically strong, he won the first ball a lot and shields it well, but he's got a good first touch too.

"He's an intelligent player with a lot of ability and he'll link the play. He is a mobile big man and there's not many of those about.

"He'll be someone who gets on the end of things for us, without a doubt."