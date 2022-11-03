Kian Harratt in FA Trophy action for Harrogate Town against AFC Fylde during the 2019/20 season. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Earlier this week, the 20-year-old striker - now on loan at Valley Parade from Championship Huddersfield - appeared in court charged with hare coursing.

Harratt and two other men were fined a total of £1,500 and the Bantams have subsequently released a statement confirming that he is not going to be considered for selection for this weekend’s first-round derby clash.

‘Bradford City AFC is aware of recent reports concerning on-loan striker Kian Harratt,’ the statement explained.

‘The 20-year-old’s parent club, Huddersfield Town, is currently investigating the matter further, and working to establish the full facts.

‘Harratt will not be involved for City for this weekend’s Emirates FA Cup visit of Harrogate Town."

Harratt joined Harrogate on loan from the Terriers in January 2020 and went on to make four brief substitute appearances in the National League against Ebbsfleet, Wrexham, Yeovil and Eastleigh.

He started in FA Trophy victories over Eastleigh and Fylde and in a West Riding County Cup defeat to Guiseley, during which he scored his only goal for the club.

The former Leeds United and Barnsley junior remained an unused substitute as the Sulphurites beat Notts County 3-1 at Wembley in the National League play-off final to seal an historic promotion to League Two later that year.

Having returned to Huddersfield, Harratt then joined Port Vale for a loan spell in 2021/22, and it was this April, during his time with the Valiants, that he and two others committed the daytime poaching offences near Hessle in East Yorkshire.

The trio subsequently appeared at Beverley Crown Court, with Rural Task Force Sergeant Kevin Jones commenting: “This conviction shows that the Rural Task Force will deal strongly with those offenders that visit our Force area to commit hare coursing offences.

"We will not tolerate the barbaric act of hare coursing, not only causing unimaginable suffering to our wildlife but also causing issues for local landowners who are often the subject of antisocial behaviour and damage to their land and property."

