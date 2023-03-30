Former Harrogate Town loanee Jack Diamond charged with rape and sexual assault

Jack Diamond in action for Harrogate Town during the 2021/22 season. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The 23-year-old, who enjoyed two productive two loan spells at Wetherby Road, has been suspended by parent club Sunderland with immediate effect and also seen his loan deal with Lincoln City terminated.

Diamond’s last appearance for the Sulphurites came in a 2-0 defeat to Sutton United on May 7, 2022. The incident which has seen him charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assualt is alleged to have taken place that same month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court in May.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “In May last year, we received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted inside an address in the Washington area.

“An investigation was immediately launched and a man was subsequently arrested.

“Jack Diamond, 23, of Fatfield, Washington, has now been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Championship outfit Sunderland explained: ‘Sunderland AFC has been notified that criminal charges have been brought against Jack Diamond by the Crown Prosecution Service.

‘The player has been suspended with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the judicial process, and his loan agreement at Lincoln City Football Club has also been terminated.

‘As this matter is subject to a legal process, the club will not be making any further statement at this time.’

Diamond initially joined Harrogate on loan during the 2019/20 campaign and helped them secure an historic promotion to the Football League, netting the third goal in their 3-1 National League play-off final triumph over Notts County at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad