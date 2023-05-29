Matty Daly scored eight goals in 38 appearances for Harrogate Town during the 2022/23 campaign. Pictures: Paul Thompson/ProSports Images

Having spent 2022/23 on loan at Wetherby Road, Matty Daly has rejoined the League Two Sulphurites on a permanent deal following his release by Championship outfit Huddersfield.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder played a big part in Simon Weaver’s team’s successful fight for survival last term, bagging eight goals in 38 appearances.

And the Town boss wasted little time in offering Daly a contract once he knew that he was going to become a free agent this summer.

Matty Daly in League Two action for Harrogate Town against Tranmere Rovers.

Weaver revealed to the Harrogate Advertiser in early May that he was negotiating with the Everton academy graduate and his representatives and said he was hopeful an agreement could be reached.

Daly has subsequently put pen to paper on a two-year deal and been handed the number 10 shirt.

"Matty is a footballer who has so much in his locker and I think the big thing is that there is a lot more to come from him,” Weaver said of his newest recruit.

"He had a really good season here. And that’s despite him being very unlucky in picking up quite a serious injury just as he’d really got into full flow. He had to be patient once fit again but still managed to contribute some high-impact moments during the latter months.

"He’s also a great lad, a really caring guy and someone who I just think is sound as a pound. So, he is our type of character.”

A former England Under-17 and Under-18 international, Stockport-born Daly was on the books at Everton before joining Huddersfield in 2015, making his Premier League debut in April 2019 against Watford.

But his first-team opportunities at the John Smith’s Stadium have been limited, leading to him spending time on loan in League Two with both Hartlepool United and Bradford City during the 2021/22 campaign.

He fared rather better at Pools, netting seven of the eight goals he scored that season for the County Durham outfit, including one eye-catching effort in a 3-2 success over Harrogate in October 2021.

Daly made the perfect start to life at Town, registering a goal and an assist on his debut during a 3-0 win over Swindon on the opening day of 2022/23.

His fine form continued as he netted the opener in a 2-0 success away at Gillingham in mid-August, before a productive period in front of goal saw the attacking midfielder score in four consecutive games.

He struck against Tranmere, Walsall and Wimbledon, then a memorable winner away at former club Bradford secured Harrogate’s place in the FA Cup second round.

An unfortunate knee injury sustained during a home triumph over Mansfield at the end of November put an end to his run in the team, but Daly was soon back in the goals with another match-winning effort, this time securing a vital three points against Barrow.