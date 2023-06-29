James Daly wins a penalty for Bristol Rovers during an FA Cup clash with Darlington back in 2020. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

The 23-year-old, who has joined the League Two Sulphurites on a permanent deal, scored seven goals in 35 games for National League Woking last term, operating predominantly as a left-winger.

He has penned a two-year contract at Wetherby Road and becomes Simon Weaver’s seventh signing of the summer.

On why he has moved for Daly and what he expects his latest acquisition to add to his squad, the Town boss told the Harrogate Advertiser: “I tried to sign James from Bristol Rovers a couple of years ago when Tommy Widdrington was their director of football, but Stevenage just pipped us to him on that occasion.

James Daly at the EnviroVent Stadium. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

“He’s a player with a lot of ability. He had a lot of niggles at Stevenage and never really got going but he’s gone and nailed it with Woking, gained that experience of playing week in, week out, learned a few lessons and really ripped it up.

"He’s very much a Harrogate Town player in terms of the energy he has. And he will bring real pace, he’s a powerful winger, aggressive on the ball, someone who can get at defenders, be direct and make things happen.

"And he’s a really good age. He’s got Football League experience under his belt, had a great season last year and is young enough to still have plenty of room for growth.”

On where Daly can operate, Weaver added: “He was playing wide on the left for Woking, which is where I think he is at his best.

"But he can also play in that 10 role or up front if he had someone like Luke Armstrong up there with him to work off.

"With his left foot, he will give us a bit more balance. He will have the ability to go on the outside and stretch the pitch.

"Wherever he plays, I think he is one who can excite the supporters.”

Daly began his career with English Premier League side Crystal Palace, where he was voted the club’s Scholar of the Year during the 2017/18 season.

After leaving the Eagles, he amassed close to 50 appearances at League One & League Two level with Bristol Rovers and Stevenage.

A move to National League side Woking would follow. Here Daly would make history as he featured in the first Cards squad to reach the National League play-offs, at the end of last season.