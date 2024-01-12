Forest Green Rovers v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites should be 'excited' by current league position

Simon Weaver insists that Harrogate Town have every right to be “excited” about where they find themselves in the League Two standings heading into Saturday’s clash with Forest Green Rovers (3pm).

Harrogate Town's recent 3-1 home success over Doncaster Rovers lifted them to within touching distance of League Two's last play-off spot. Pictures: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

The Sulphurites make the trip down to Gloucestershire just two points outside the play-offs and knowing that a victory could well see them finish the weekend inside the division’s top seven.

Town have been in fine form of late, winning four of their last six league matches, while losing just one of their previous seven.

That run has elevated them to 12th position and leaves them very much in the promotion mix.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

“It’s a good feeling to be just two points outside the play-offs,” Weaver said.

“We are trying to chase them down, aren’t we? We’ve got to be ambitious and excited about where we are at the moment, enjoy it and believe that we can have an exciting second half of the season.

"It’s been a good return over the last five or six games. Overall, it has been a fantastic Christmas. We are a happy bunch and I think that we are on an upward trajectory.

"This is a really good bunch to manage. Thirs [Paul Thirlwell] and I are really enjoying it at the moment. We are playing a good style of football, the lads are demanding a lot from each other.

"We believe in the lads, we believe in how we are playing. We keep creating chances, and it just shows you that we are progressing right now.”

Forest Green, by stark contrast, currently sit second-from-bottom of the pile and cannot buy a win.

Having managed just four victories from their first 25 league fixtures of the season, they already find themselves six points from safety.

Rovers recently sacked David Horseman as head coach and appointed former Premier League striker Troy Deeney in his place.

And although they have drawn their last two games, the ex-Watford hitman is still waiting for his first triumph since taking over, with Rovers winless in League Two since October 28.