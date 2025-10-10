Fleetwood Town v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites strike duo ruled out through injury

Harrogate Town striker Shawn McCoulsky will miss Saturday's trip to Fleetwood due to a thigh injury. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town will be without two centre-forwards for Saturday's League Two trip to Fleetwood (3pm).

Shawn McCoulsky pulled up during the warm-up for Monday night's home defeat to Crewe, while fellow forward Mason Bennett had to be replaced late on having only arrived on the pitch as a 70th-minute substitute.

And although McCoulsky could well recover from his thigh issue within a fortnight, Bennett's injury is said to be "more severe".

"With Shawn, we are looking at about two to three weeks out with a thigh strain," Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver told BBC Radio York.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has a mounting casualty list to contend with.

"Mason's injury is more severe. It's a groin strain and it's very tender, very sore. He could be out for up to six weeks, unfortunately.

"He's a brilliant lad and I thought that there had been a breakthrough with the way he was coming onto the pitch.

"He started the game [against Huddersfield] the week before and did ever so well. He was physical and strong and his touch is second to none.

"But, six weeks will come and go, and there's a lot of football to come."

The in-form Jack Muldoon will almost certainly be starting in the lone striker role at Fleetwood anyway having netted three times in his last four appearances, though Town's options off the bench are now significantly reduced.

The absence of McCoulsky and Bennett means that rookie Tom Cursons, who has played just 86 minutes of football so far this term, is the only other out-and-out centre-forward at Weaver's disposal.

And these latest two injuries mean that Harrogate now have a mounting casualty list, with six first-team players currently sidelined.

Long-term absentee George Thomson (achilles) remains some way from fitness, while fellow midfielder Tom Hill (hamstring) and the defensive duo of Lewis Cass (ankle) and Liam Gibson (hamstring) are also currently crocked.

The Sulphurites will also be without on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Jacob Slater on Saturday, due to him being away on international duty with Republic of Ireland’s Under-21s.

Fleetwood head into this weekend's fixture two places and one point better off than Town, who currently occupy 16th position in the League Two standings.

Two of the Cod Army's four league victories this season have come on home soil, where they have drawn two and lost just once thus far.

They put four past Colchester last time out at Highbury, though they then went on to suffer a 2-0 reverse at the hands of struggling Cheltenham in their very next match.

Harrogate's solitary previous visit to Fleetwood saw them leave with a 1-1 draw in December of last year, but only after James Belshaw pulled off a fine save to keep out Phoenix Patterson's last-gasp penalty.