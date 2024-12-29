Sulphurites winger James Daly competes for possession at Highbury Stadium.

James Belshaw produced a “big moment” as he saved a late penalty to ensure that Harrogate Town ended a run of five consecutive defeats courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Fleetwood.

The Sulphurites’ skipper dived low to his left to push away Phoenix Patterson’s 91st-minute spot-kick, earning his team a much-needed point on Sunday afternoon.

Simon Weaver’s strugglers conceded after just 78 seconds at Highbury, but hit back almost immediately through Josh March, with both sides creating plenty of chances to go on and win what was an eventful contest.

It did however appear as if it was the Cod Army who were going to leave with all three points when Patterson was felled by March inside the box, though Belshaw had other ideas.

“We needed a big moment at the end from James Belshaw,” Weaver said. “That's where the big players stand up - in key moments.

"We said at half-time, ‘stick together and if someone makes a wrong decision, bail him out’ – and that was a big bail out.

"It was a really fantastic save from Belly. He held his nerve and stayed calm and stayed in the moment which is vital, and the sign of a top sportsman.

"He is a big character, a big player.”

Town made the worst possible start to the contest, falling behind with just over a minute on the clock.

Patterson swung over a corner from the left that Ryan Graydon headed on, and James Bolton ran off the back of Matty Foulds - the man supposed to be marking him - and was left with the simplest of finishes at the back post.

Given the dreadful run of form which they have been on, Harrogate heads could easily have dropped following such an early blow, but they quickly got themselves back on terms.

Stephen Duke-McKenna delivered an inviting free-kick from close to the right-hand touch line and March rose well at the near post to glance home an eighth-minute equaliser.

Duke-McKenna then curled a 25-yard set-piece narrowly wide before Town needed an important block from Levi Sutton and a reaction save by Belshaw to keep out Carl Johnston, then Matty Virtue.

It was however Harrogate who ended the half the stronger. Some lovely interplay between Duke-McKenna and March saw Matty Daly left with just Jay Lynch to beat, but the former Huddersfield attacker shanked his finish.

March then dragged a strike past the post from outside the box when he could have played Dean Cornelius clean through on goal, before clearing the cross-bar from close range right at the start of the second period.

While the visitors continued to ask questions of Fleetwood during the remainder of the contest, it was the home side who looked most likely to go on and win the game with the combination of Danny Mayor and the marauding Patterson caused the Sulphurites all kinds of problems down their right

Patterson fired wide from long range, then Elliot Bonds sent a swerving effort past the post from the edge of the penalty area before Graydon nodded over from just eight yards out when it looked easier to score.

At the other end, Matty Daly shot tamely at Lynch before Duke-McKenna fully extended the Fleetwood stopper with a 77th-minute free-kick which appeared destined for the top corner.

Mayor and Patterson then linked up again down the home left, creating an opportunity that Owen Devonport really ought to have finished off, with Patterson then firing over the cross-bar. With the 90 minutes almost up, Belshaw produced a superb reaction stop to push away Finley Potter’s powerful header from a corner, only for March to trip Patterson in the box as the Fleetwood man attempted to keep that late attack alive.

Harrogate’s goalkeeper would however ensure that his team left with a share of the spoils – and deservedly so, according to their manager.

"I thought that a point was the least we deserved,” Weaver added.

"We had other chances with Matty Daly and Josh March through playing really some excellent football, but we weren't able to execute the finish more times and actually win the game, which is a shame.

"But, in my head, it was all about getting the lads out there and digging in for each other, showing character and focusing more on the performance so we can build up confidence levels.

"So, I am delighted that we got a bit of payback today.”

On his side’s reaction to conceding such a poor goal from a set-piece so early in the game, Weaver added: "When we went a goal down it was just about ‘let’s react’, and I am delighted that the team reacted in the way that they did.

"The players’ heads didn’t drop so I’m really pleased with them.

"It was about resilience and showing that we can bounce back. We got the answer from the players in terms of attitude and willingness to stick to the task. No matter what anyone says, it’s about sticking together.

It’s easy to turn your backs on people, or for things to go toxic, but we’re not made of that weak stuff, we stick together."

Sunday’s result means that Harrogate remain 20th in the League Two standings and stay four points clear of the relegation zone.