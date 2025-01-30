Fit-again Liam Gibson boosts Harrogate Town ahead of Crewe Alexandra test
Having spent the past four months sidelined with a hamstring problem, the versatile 27-year-old is expected to return to Simon Weaver’s matchday squad this weekend.
The former Newcastle United man, who can operate at left-back, centre-half or as a holding midfielder, has been training with his team-mates for the last couple of weeks, and the Sulphurites boss has confirmed that he is extremely close to being ready for competitive action.
"Gibbo could well be involved this weekend,” Weaver said. “He has been training fantastically well.
"He has been working his socks off with Ben Rome, and between the physios and Ben, they have made massive strides with Gibbo.
"He shows up immediately in training as a technically advanced player, he's a quality player to have back in the squad, but we've had to be patient.
“He is so accomplished, the way he plays. He’s a joy to watch with his composure level.
“And he’s a really good character, the lads like him, he’s got a big laugh, so it’s been really good to get him back on the training pitch.”
Fellow defender Warren Burrell is also in line to return to action this weekend having missed Town’s last two matches with a minor ankle issue.
Left-back Matty Foulds (groin) and midfielders George Thomson (achilles) and Josh Falkingham (lower leg) remain on Harrogate’s casualty list.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.