Liam Gibson, left, has not played for Harrogate Town since they were thrashed 5-1 by MK Dons in early October. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Liam Gibson looks set to hand Harrogate Town a significant fitness boost ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash with Crewe Alexandra (3pm).

​Having spent the past four months sidelined with a hamstring problem, the versatile 27-year-old is expected to return to Simon Weaver’s matchday squad this weekend.

The former Newcastle United man, who can operate at left-back, centre-half or as a holding midfielder, has been training with his team-mates for the last couple of weeks, and the Sulphurites boss has confirmed that he is extremely close to being ready for competitive action.

"Gibbo could well be involved this weekend,” Weaver said. “He has been training fantastically well.

Warren Burrell has missed Harrogate Town's last two matches with an ankle injury but could return to action this weekend.

"He has been working his socks off with Ben Rome, and between the physios and Ben, they have made massive strides with Gibbo.

"He shows up immediately in training as a technically advanced player, he's a quality player to have back in the squad, but we've had to be patient.

“He is so accomplished, the way he plays. He’s a joy to watch with his composure level.

“And he’s a really good character, the lads like him, he’s got a big laugh, so it’s been really good to get him back on the training pitch.”

Fellow defender Warren Burrell is also in line to return to action this weekend having missed Town’s last two matches with a minor ankle issue.

Left-back Matty Foulds (groin) and midfielders George Thomson (achilles) and Josh Falkingham (lower leg) remain on Harrogate’s casualty list.