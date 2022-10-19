Harrogate Town midfielder Finn O'Boyle chases the ball down during Tuesday night's EFL Trophy Group A success over Morecambe. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 17-year-old midfielder netted a first-half equaliser as the League Two Sulphurites came from behind to beat League One Morecambe 2-1 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening.

In doing so, O’Boyle made history, becoming the first graduate of an academy set-up that was launched just 18 months ago to score a senior goal for Weaver’s side.

Under the supervision of academy chief Paul Stansfield, the likes of George Horbury, Emmanuel Ilesanmi, Brad Williams and Ben Tweed have all progressed from the club’s under-18s side to play competitive football at first-team level, with O’Boyle the latest to be given the chance to show what he can do.

Finn O'Boyle fires home Harrogate Town's 28th-minute equaliser at the EnviroVent Stadium.

“What a dream debut for Finn. He was outstanding throughout, his decision-making, he was right up with the pace of the game and nothing fazed him,” Weaver reflected.

"He was in where it matters most when he scored his goal and nearly scored a second. He didn’t have a problem for someone so young, and it just shows that the academy is really working for us with another young player making his debut – and what an outstanding debut it was.

"It will live long in the memory, not just for the player himself, but for everyone at Harrogate Town. He’s the youngest out of the second-year cohort who joined us last year and I’m so pleased for him.”

O’Boyle’s inclusion in Tuesday night’s starting XI came as Weaver made 11 changes to the side that overcame Hartlepool United in League Two at the weekend.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver was left delighted by Finn O'Boyle's contribution on his first-team debut.

The teenager has not been selected in any other match-day squad this season, but is a player whom the Town chief has been keen to take a look at in a competitive first-team fixture for some time.

"We just wanted to give him an opportunity because we kept hearing from Paul Stansfield and Josh Law just how good his performances have been,” Weaver explained.

"We’ve also been given some coverage and knew that in tight areas he is backing himself. It’s a big part of the game, you can be a good trainer and good player, but under the scrutiny of playing against higher-level players, you still need to back yourself and there is that confidence level about him that we’ve always seen in abundance that he always wants the football.

“The tactics that we’re playing mean that he has to put himself under pressure in tight spots and come away with it, and so after Tuesday night we know even more just what he is capable of.

"We’re really pleased. Finn is beaming from ear-to-ear, and so he should be.”

With Town trailing to Adam Mayor’s early opener, O’Boyle’s big moment arrived in the 28th minute of Tuesday’s contest after Matty Daly’s strike was blocked on the edge of the Morecambe penalty area.

The ball broke for Tyler Frost, just to the left of the six-yard box, and he lofted a cross high into the air that the visiting defence failed to deal with, allowing O’Boyle to turn 10 yards out and force home a low finish.

