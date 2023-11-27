Finding different ways to win is proof of in-form Harrogate Railway's evolution, says Rob Youhill
The Starbeck outfit have won each of their last three NCEL Division One matches, following up victories over Wombwell Town and Swallownest with a 2-1 success at Nostell Miners Welfare on Saturday.
And, although they started their first season under the stewardship of Youhill and joint-boss Fraser Lancaster with a five-game unbeaten run, they have struggled for consistency since mid-August – until now, that is.
That trio of back-to-back wins has lifted the Rail up to eighth position, where they now sit just three points outside the play-off places, and left Youhill feeling pretty positive about his players’ progress.
"I’m definitely very pleased with the recent results,” he said. “Those three wins, they have all been completely different performances and results.
“Against Wombwell, who were top of the league at the time, that was a tremendous display, there was some outrageous football. Away from home at Swallownest on a Tuesday night, on a horrendous pitch in tough conditions, we didn’t play particularly well, but we ground out a win.
“Saturday, against Nostell, who are a very good side, we played some great stuff in the first half, did enough to get ourselves ahead, then saw it out after the break.
“The most pleasing thing is that we are able to win games in different ways. I don’t think we could have done that at the beginning of the season, there was only really one way we could play.
“So, that’s a big positive. I would say that it is a sign that we are maturing as a team, developing and getting better. We won’t get ahead of ourselves, but the one thing we have been looking for is consistency and the signs are there that we are starting to kick on.”
Youhill believes that, naturally, the youthful make-up of his squad has contributed to Railway’s inconsistency so far this term.
But, he believes that his charges have benefited from having had so much exposure to regular first-team football, and are already starting to reap the rewards.
“Since we started, we’ve had everyone telling us that our team is too young and too inexperienced,” the former Harrogate Town winger added.
"We do have a lot of teenagers in our squad, and we addressed that to some extent by bringing in Mike Morris, and he has been a brilliant addition.
"But I feel that our lads have learned from the difficult challenges and the tough results we’ve had this season and they’ve developed and grown as a group, as a team.
"And now they have that experience for themselves, rather than us trying to bring it in by signing older players.
“It was always going to take some time for us to mature, but I think that it has happened sooner than I expected, and it is really positive to see.”
Sam Clothier netted both of Railway’s goals during Saturday’s success at Nostell, striking either side of a Joel Barker own goal which drew the hosts level.