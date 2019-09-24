FC Halifax Town v Harrogate Town: 'We need to put a run together' - Warren Burrell

Stand-in skipper Warren Burrell says that it is about time that Harrogate Town put a run of results together.

The Wetherby Road outfit head into Tuesday night's Yorkshire derby clash with FC Halifax Town 18th in the National League standings following an underwhelming start to 2019/20.

Town have won just three of their opening 12 matches, and Burrell says it is important that they begin chalking up more victories, starting at The Shay.

"We've got to get a run going now," he said.

"It's fine lines. We could be higher in the table but it is up to us to get better as a team.

"We need to start taking our chances and keeping more clean-sheets at the other end if we want to improve our position.

"We have to up the energy in our performances and get our game-plan going.

"It will be really tough going to Halifax. They've barely lost at home and are flying at the moment, however we must relish the challenge and try and come away with three points."

By contrast to Town's indifferent start to the season, second-placed Halifax have been in fine form under new boss Pete Wild and could go top of the table with a win on Tuesday.

Nobody in the division has won more games than the Shaymen, who are also the top-scorers in the fifth tier having netted 23 times thus far at an average of 1.91 goals per match.

After winning seven of their first nine fixtures, Wild's men then suffered back-to-back losses before bouncing back with a 4-2 home triumph over Barnet on Saturday.

Wild could however be without his influential skipper Matty Brown for the clash with Town. Winger Jamie Allen is also a doubt, while Niall Maher will definitely not feature.

Last season's corresponding fixture ended in a 1-1 draw as Jonathan Edwards' struck late on to cancel out George Thomson's early opener.