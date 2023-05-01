News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
5 minutes ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
2 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
19 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
20 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
23 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room

'Fantastic' Joe Mattock serves up reminder of his quality during Harrogate Town's victory at Mansfield Town

Joe Mattock provided Simon Weaver with a reminder of the quality he possesses on his first Harrogate Town start in three months.

By Rhys Howell
Published 1st May 2023, 08:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 09:00 BST
Joe Mattock congratulates Matty Daly on his 39th-minute strike put Harrogate Town 2-0 up against Mansfield Town. Pictures: Brody PattisonJoe Mattock congratulates Matty Daly on his 39th-minute strike put Harrogate Town 2-0 up against Mansfield Town. Pictures: Brody Pattison
Joe Mattock congratulates Matty Daly on his 39th-minute strike put Harrogate Town 2-0 up against Mansfield Town. Pictures: Brody Pattison

The 32-year-old replaced Anthony O’Connor at centre-half and served up a rock-solid performance as the Sulphurites upset promotion-chasing Mansfield at the weekend.

The former England Under-21 defender last kicked a ball in anger at the end of January during a 1-0 home defeat to Sutton United and has had to wait patiently on the sidelines due to the form of winter transfer window arrivals O’Connor and Tom Eastman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But, Mattock showed no signs of rust, playing a key role as Town’s back-line withstood a serious amount of pressure to leave Field Mill with a 2-1 victory.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver at Field Mill.Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver at Field Mill.
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver at Field Mill.
Most Popular

"With Joe not playing for quite some time, I just wanted to have a look at him with only a couple of games left,” Weaver explained. “I thought that it was the right time to drop him in and to give Ant a rest.

“He was fantastic, he gave us a nice balance with his left foot, made some vital interventions, won some important headers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"When his heart is pumping he is hard to beat, isn’t he. He was up for it today.

"With it being a big-game atmosphere we backed him. He’s got ability. It’s been a long time for him waiting patiently in the wings, but what I will say is that he has done extra sessions, worked really hard and so I felt that he was prepared, so full credit to him."

That Town were able to rest O’Connor, who has delivered a string of quality performances since signing from Morecambe in January, owed much to the fact that they secured their League Two status for another season by beating Newport County in midweek.

But, the fact that one of their most influential players was not missed suggests that Harrogate now boast a little bit of strength in depth within their squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think it’s a good sign,” Weaver added.

"I think we’ve got a bit more depth in certain positions, a lot more depth than at the start of the season when we had injuries and we weren’t quite strong enough anyway.

"I feel that now, you turn around and look at our bench and you think ‘ooh, it’s strong’. It’s a good League Two bench now.

"That’s where we want to head, a strong squad, players who can not just fill in and make a fist of it, but players who can come in and be outstanding, and Joe was today, without a doubt.”

Related topics:Simon WeaverMansfield TownAnthony O'ConnorSulphurites