FA Cup second-round draw: Prize money, how to watch it and which ball number are Harrogate Town?
Saturday’s derby win over Bradford City means that Harrogate Town are in the hat for the FA Cup second-round draw.
Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites are ball number 29 in the draw, which will be screened live on BBC Two and across the FA’s social media channels from 7pm on Monday evening.
The second round of the competition will comprise 40 ties, with matches to be played over the weekend of November 26.
Matty Daly’s composed eighth-minute finish at Valley Parade proved sufficient to seal Town’s passage into the second round, earning the League Two outfit £41,000 in prize money.
Most Popular
Up for grabs this time around in addition to a spot in round three is no less than £67,000.
"We’d love a home tie, and if it’s a big one, then great because we might get a chance of television [coverage],” boss Weaver said ahead of Monday’s draw.
"If it’s not, then we’ve got even more chance of getting through to the next round, which would be immense.”
Last season, Harrogate beat National League Wrexham in round one to set up a trip to League One Portsmouth, where they shocked their higher-division hosts, winning 2-1 courtesy of strikes from Luke Armstrong and Jack Diamond.
Having never progressed beyond that stage of the competition before, Town’s reward for their Fratton Park upset was an historic third-round showdown with Championship Luton, a game they went on to lose 4-0.
FA Cup second-round draw numbers: 1. Forest Green Rovers 2. Barnsley 3. Boreham Wood 4. Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United 5. Dagenham & Redbridge 6. Accrington Stanley 7. Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United 8. AFC Fylde or Gillingham 9. Peterborough United or Salford City 10. Farnborough 11. Grimsby Town 12. Milton Keynes Dons 13. Ebbsfleet United 14. Carlisle United AFC 15. Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town 16. Chippenham Town 17. Sheffield Wednesday 18. Portsmouth 19. Shrewsbury Town 20. Buxton 21. Charlton Athletic 22. Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon 23. Newport County AFC 24. Stockport County 25. King’s Lynn Town 26. Stevenage 27. Fleetwood Town 28. Burton Albion 29. Harrogate Town 30. Exeter City 31. Torquay United or Derby County 32. Bristol Rovers 33. Walsall 34. Wrexham AFC 35. Crewe Alexandra 36. Barnet or Chelmsford City 37. Woking or Oxford United 38. Chesterfield 39. Alvechurch 40. Mansfield Town.