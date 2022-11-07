Harrogate Town beat Yorkshire rivals Bradford City 1-0 at Valley Parade to seal their progress into the second round of the FA Cup. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites are ball number 29 in the draw, which will be screened live on BBC Two and across the FA’s social media channels from 7pm on Monday evening.

The second round of the competition will comprise 40 ties, with matches to be played over the weekend of November 26.

Matty Daly’s composed eighth-minute finish at Valley Parade proved sufficient to seal Town’s passage into the second round, earning the League Two outfit £41,000 in prize money.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

Up for grabs this time around in addition to a spot in round three is no less than £67,000.

"We’d love a home tie, and if it’s a big one, then great because we might get a chance of television [coverage],” boss Weaver said ahead of Monday’s draw.

"If it’s not, then we’ve got even more chance of getting through to the next round, which would be immense.”

Last season, Harrogate beat National League Wrexham in round one to set up a trip to League One Portsmouth, where they shocked their higher-division hosts, winning 2-1 courtesy of strikes from Luke Armstrong and Jack Diamond.

Having never progressed beyond that stage of the competition before, Town’s reward for their Fratton Park upset was an historic third-round showdown with Championship Luton, a game they went on to lose 4-0.