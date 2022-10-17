FA Cup first-round draw: Prize money, how to watch it and which ball number is Harrogate Town?
Harrogate Town are in the hat for the FA Cup first-round draw, which takes place on Monday evening.
Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites are ball number 23 in the draw, which will be screened live on BBC Two from 7pm.
The first round of the competition will comprise 40 ties contested by 48 Football League sides – from Leagues One and Two – and 32 non-league teams. Matches will be played between November 4-7.
Up for grabs in addition to a spot in the second round is no less than £41,000 in prize money.
Addressing the subject of Monday’s draw, Town boss Weaver said: "I’m not particularly bothered who, but it would be great to be at home.”
Last season, League Two Town did get a home draw first up, entertaining National League Wrexham in round one and recovering from a goal down to triumph 2-1 thanks to late strikes from Simon Power and Danilo Orsi.
That victory set up a trip to League One Portsmouth, where the Sulphurites shocked their higher-division hosts, winning by the same score-line again as Luke Armstrong and Jack Diamond found the back of the net.
Having never progressed beyond that stage of the competition before, Harrogate’s reward for their Fratton Park upset was an historic third-round showdown with Championship Luton, a game they went on to lose 4-0 despite giving a decent account of themselves.
FA Cup first round ball numbers: 1. Accrington Stanley, 2. AFC Wimbledon, 3. Barnsley, 4. Barrow AFC, 5. Bolton Wanderers, 6. Bradford City, 7. Bristol Rovers8. Burton Albion, 9. Cambridge United, 10. Carlisle United, 11. Charlton Athletic, 12. Cheltenham Town, 13. Colchester United, 14. Crawley Town, 15. Crewe Alexandra, 16. Derby County, 17. Doncaster Rovers, 18. Exeter City, 19. Fleetwood Town, 20. Forest Green Rovers, 21. Gillingham, 22. Grimsby Town, 23. Harrogate Town, 24. Hartlepool United, 25. Ipswich Town, 26. Leyton Orient, 27. Lincoln City, 28. Mansfield Town, 29. Milton Keynes Dons30. Morecambe, 31. Newport County AFC, 32. Northampton Town, 33. Oxford United, 34. Peterborough United, 35. Plymouth Argyle, 36. Port Vale,37. Portsmouth, 38. Rochdale AFC, 39. Salford City, 40. Sheffield Wednesday, 41. Shrewsbury Town, 42. Stevenage, 43. Stockport County, 44. Sutton United, 45. Swindon Town, 46. Tranmere Rovers, 47. Walsall, 48. Wycombe Wanderers, 49. Oldham Athletic AFC or Chester, 50. Kidderminster Harriers or AFC Fylde, 51. King’s Lynn Town, 52. York City, 53. South Shields, 54. Solihull Moors. 55.Curzon Ashton; 56. Blyth Spartans or Wrexham; 57. Altrincham or Gateshead; 58. Chesterfield; 59. Alvechurch; 60. Buxton, 61. Coalville Town, 62. FC Halifax Town, 63. Bromley or Hereford, 64. Torquay United or Hampton & Richmond Borough, 65. Yeovil Town or Taunton Town, 66. Maidenhead United, 67.Eastleigh, 68. Ebbsfleet United, 69. Woking, 70. Dagenham & Redbridge, 71. Hendon or Chippenham Town, 72. Havant & Waterlooville or Weymouth, 73. Oxford City, 74. Bracknell Town, 75. Boreham Wood, 76. Barnet, 77. Needham Market, 78. Chelmsford City, 79. Merthyr Town, 80. Farnborough.