FA Cup first-round draw: Prize money, how to watch it and which ball number is Harrogate Town?

The 2021/22 season saw Harrogate Town make history by reaching the third round of the FA Cup for the first-ever time, courtesy of a 2-1 win over Portsmouth. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites are ball number 23 in the draw, which will be screened live on BBC Two from 7pm.

The first round of the competition will comprise 40 ties contested by 48 Football League sides – from Leagues One and Two – and 32 non-league teams. Matches will be played between November 4-7.

Up for grabs in addition to a spot in the second round is no less than £41,000 in prize money.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

Addressing the subject of Monday’s draw, Town boss Weaver said: "I’m not particularly bothered who, but it would be great to be at home.”

Last season, League Two Town did get a home draw first up, entertaining National League Wrexham in round one and recovering from a goal down to triumph 2-1 thanks to late strikes from Simon Power and Danilo Orsi.

That victory set up a trip to League One Portsmouth, where the Sulphurites shocked their higher-division hosts, winning by the same score-line again as Luke Armstrong and Jack Diamond found the back of the net.

Having never progressed beyond that stage of the competition before, Harrogate’s reward for their Fratton Park upset was an historic third-round showdown with Championship Luton, a game they went on to lose 4-0 despite giving a decent account of themselves.

