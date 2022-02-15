Exeter City manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Getty Images

But the Grecians chief says his players head into the fixture full of confidence after three consecutive victories and determined to chalk up a fourth on the bounce.

"They will be difficult to play against,” Taylor told Devon Live.

“They are well managed and coached and a fantastic group of players and we have a lot of admiration for the football club, but we are at home, will be on the front foot, and trying to control the game and to win it.

Ten-man Exeter City fought back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw when they visited Wetherby Road in August. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

“Results make you feel incredible and in terms of momentum, three wins in a week builds that, and then to celebrate in front of the fans makes you feel good.

"There is another big week to come. It is all about picking up points and we are in another nine point week and three game week, and that is what we want.”

Exeter defender Jake Caprice echoed his manager's sentiments, but went on to state that he believes the hosts will "get the win" if they are at their best.

"They will be difficult to face and it will be a tough game and we expect nothing different,” he said.

“But we hope we can play our stuff and get our three points. We are full of confidence and if we play our game, we will get the win.

“We have to match their intensity and if we do then we hope our quality shows through. We will have to win the battles and then hope our quality will come through."

Harrogate will kick-off their fixture at St James' Park 13th in the League Two standings, while the in-form Grecians currently sit fourth having taken nine points from the last nine on offer.

Weaver's men are unbeaten in their previous three meetings with Exeter, drawing two and winning once.

Their victory over Taylor's team came in last season's corresponding fixture, with strikes from Brendan Kiernan and Jack Muldoon securing a 2-1 success.

The sides played out a 1-1 draw when they faced-off in North Yorkshire earlier this term, Josh Key's late leveller cancelling out Muldoon's first-half penalty.