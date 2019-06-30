Ex-Shrewsbury attacker is final piece of the jigsaw for Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver completed what he anticipates will be his final piece of business of the summer on Sunday afternoon.

27-year-old attacker Sam Jones agreed terms at Wetherby Road following his release by League One outfit Shrewsbury Town and became the club's seventh signing of the close season.

Having allowed forwards Dominic Knowles, Jordan Thewlis and Aaron Williams to move on since the conclusion of the 2018/19 campaign, Weaver was in the market for another attacking player and acted swiftly once he learned of Jones' Shrews exit.

"Sam can play as a number 10 or down the middle. We needed to add more goal-power and I'd like to think that we've got that with him," the Town boss said.

"We've known for a while about this situation at Shrewsbury where he wasn't getting a game, so it's fair to say that he is one who has been on our radar.

"We were aware that he wants to be playing regular football and also be back closer to Doncaster where he's from. The timing of what's happened to Sam had a lot to do with it. Sometimes these things just fall into your lap.

"We've managed to bring in the extra forward that I wanted and we won't be adding anyone else now, unless, of course, we have some bad luck with injuries."

Jones, who will wear the number 10 shirt at Harrogate, has risen up the English footballing pyramid since joining NCEL side Retford in 2013.

Having spent his formative years at Leeds United, where he was capped for Wales at under-19s level, Jones left Retford to join Heanor Town, where he finished the 2014/15 season as top-scorer and was named Fans' Player of the Year.

The 6ft2 frontman was soon snapped up by Alfreton, where 17 goals in 41 appearances saw him again moving up the leagues, with National League Gateshead his next destination.

Jones hit double figures in his spell at the International Stadium before joining League Two Grimsby in January 2017 and again reaching double figures.

A year later and another step up followed, this time to League One Shrewsbury, though after just five appearances for the Shrews he made a loan switch to Cheltenham Town.