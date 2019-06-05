Ex-Premier League striker among four transfer targets Harrogate Town are closing in on

Harrogate Town are closing in on four further additions as manager Simon Weaver looks to re-shape his squad ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Centre-half Connor Hall, midfielder Scott Brown and winger Brendan Kiernan have already agreed terms at Wetherby Road, but more arrivals are expected in the near future.

Arguably the most exciting of these deals will see a forward boasting Premier League experience join Town, with the move expected to be completed early next week.

Another arrangement has already been struck with a Football League club to add a second centre-back to the ranks, and while personal terms have been finalised, the transfer is yet to be rubber-stamped.

Boss Weaver is also in the market for a left-back and has met with a target he hopes will fill that position, as well as lining up an additional striking option. Both of these players have played in the Football League.

“We are in talks with a couple of centre-forwards and one of these discussions is pretty advanced. I’m hoping to finalise everything early next week,” Weaver revealed.

“The other striker is currently out of the country and there is a lot of interest from elsewhere, but he likes the fact that we were top-scorers in the division last season.

“This is a lad with Football League experience who thinks he will benefit from the number of chances that we create if he does sign here.

“Left-back is a position I’ve been looking to strengthen for a while and I’ve been and met with a player this week.

“There aren’t too many good lads around in this position – agents will tell you the same – but I’ve had a good conversation and I’m hopeful of filling the void.

“Everything is agreed with a promising centre-half as well, we’re just waiting for the green light to announce that one.

“If we can get all of these over the line then I think that we’ll sit tight until the pre-season friendlies begin and assess where we’re at once we’ve played a few games.”

While Town continue to try to add to their number, Weaver does not anticipate any of his existing squad members moving on at this stage.

“There’s been no firm interest in any of my players so far and I’m happy about that,” the Town chief added.

“There may have been words between agents, but nobody has contacted me directly.

“It’s possibly a bit of a surprise given how well we did last season, though to be honest it [the lack of interest] isn’t something I’ve given too much thought to.

“We did need to make room in the squad, which is why we moved three players on at the end of the season, but it was difficult to say goodbye to those lads and it’s good to see Michael Woods get fixed up at Dover.”