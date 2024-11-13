Eno Nto scored on his Harrogate Town debut as the Sulphurites drew 2-2 with Blackpool in the EFL Trophy. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

New signing Eno Nto has vowed to keep on trying to prove his worth to Harrogate Town after netting against League One Blackpool on his debut.

The 22-year-old former Derby County forward was only unveiled by the Sulphurites shortly before Simon Weaver named his starting line-up for Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy tie.

And having impressed in training while on trial with the League Two outfit, Nto wasted little time making an impression on the pitch, scoring with a fine left-footed effort in the 27th minute.

Currently one a month-to-month rolling contract, the Rams academy graduate, insists that he is determined to keep improving in a bid to extend his “journey” at Wetherby Road.

"Honestly, whether I was on a five-year, three-year or one-week deal, I am just going to try and prove myself day in, day out in training and get better,” Nto said.

"I will just let the rest take care of itself and just approach each day as an opportunity. This club is a great environment and I’m really grateful to them for giving me the opportunity to kick-start my professional career.

"It’s a privilege to play for the club and I hope to make more memories, like on Tuesday night and go on more journeys.

"I bring directness, pace, and obviously I like to score goals, create goals, take players on and make things happen, but ultimately will just work hard for the team.”

Nto’s goal arrived after he was picked out by Sam Folarin’s low cross from the right, shifted the ball onto his left foot and then slotted a precise low finish across Blackpool goalkeeper Harry Tyrer and inside his far post.

And boss Weaver, whose goal-shy side are the second-lowest scorers in League Two so far this season, said that he was pleased to see his newest recruit hit the ground running.

"We lack goals as a team, or have done this season, and we need to put it right, so we put Eno straight in as he has shown his ability in training,” he said.

"He’s been with us as a trialist for the last few weeks and shown good attitude and a desire to score goals, and he scored straight away, so it’s a good start for him.”

Born in Derby, Enomfon Uzoma Azuma Nto came through the ranks at the Rams' Academy and featured for the club at Under-18 level in their 2018/19 title winning season, as well as in the UEFA Youth League.

He then opted to make the move to the USA, where he joined National Collegiate Athletic Association Division One outfit Notre Dame Fighting Irish, finishing the campaign as the team’s leading marksman with 11 goals in 22 matches and proving himself to be a composed finisher.

Nto, who can play on either wing or as a striker, rejoined his boyhood club midway through 2023/24 but departed Pride Park at the end of the season.

Town went on to draw Tuesday night’s Trophy tie 2-2 after conceding twice late on, losing the penalty shoot-out that followed the full-time whistle 5-4, and exiting the competition.