Enjoyment key to Stephen Dooley's decision to sign new contract at Harrogate Town

Stephen Dooley in action for Harrogate Town. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Enjoyment of their style of play was a big factor in Stephen Dooley deciding to extend his stay with Harrogate Town.

The 32-year-old midfielder was out of contract this summer, but has agreed a new one-year deal ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

Having joined the Sulphurites from Rochdale in 2022, the Northen Irishman suffered an injury nightmare during his first year in North Yorkshire and barely featured, but played a key role at heart of Simon Weaver’s midfield last season, making 25 appearances as the club achieved their highest-ever Football League finish.

"I am really pleased to sign here for another year,” Dooley said. “I was heavily involved last season and I enjoyed the style of football we were playing.

Stephen Dooley has made a total of 37 competitive appearances for Harrogate Town across two seasons.

"You can take a run of games like that for granted sometimes but after the spell I had out it was great to get back out there with the lads. We played some great stuff last season and moving into the new campaign we want to build on that.

"I missed all of pre-season last year but I want to hit the ground running this year. I am feeling good just now and hopefully when we come back I can use that to start the season strongly."

Town boss Weaver added: "We are delighted to have Stephen signed up for another year. Speaking to him, you could see how keen he was to stay with the club.

"I was delighted with that because he was an important player for us over the course of last season. Off the pitch, he has shown that he is a great character to have around the group.