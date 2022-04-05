Emmanuel Ilesanmi was introduced as a late substitute during Harrogate Town's 2-1 home defeat to Colchester United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Despite taking a fourth-minute lead through Jack Muldoon's 12th goal of the campaign, the Sulphurites conspired to lose the game 2-1 to one of the most limited sides they have come up against this season.

That defeat was the club's fifth in seven League Two matches, and their performance the kind of the deflating variety which most supporters will want to forget in a hurry.

There was however one moment amidst the doom and gloom that will at least be remembered for its significance.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmanuel Ilesanmi replaced Jack Muldoon in the 81st minute of Saturday's League Two clash at Wetherby Road.

With 81 minutes on the clock, Emmanuel Ilesanmi made history when he came off the substitutes' bench to replace Muldoon up top for the final stages of the match.

In doing so, the 17-year-old striker became the first product of Town's academy, which was launched less than a year ago, to feature in a League Two fixture.

"It is really pleasing to get an academy player into the team for a League Two game," Harrogate boss Simon Weaver said.

"It's good for the club. Stanners [Paul Stansfield] and Josh Law are doing a great job and we've got two or three more young lads who are knocking on the door.

"Emmanuel did fine, it was through no fault of his that we have lost that game. I'd have much rather put him on when we were in full flow, playing well and on the front foot.

"But, it is still a positive for us that we have these players starting to come through."

Ilesanmi made his first-team bow for Town back in October when he was introduced as a late substitute during the Sulphurites' 2-0 EFL Trophy success over Newcastle United Under-21s.

He took his place on the bench that night alongside Mason Wilson, Brad Williams and Ben Tweed, with the latter two joining him on the field for the final minutes of the match.