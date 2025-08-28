Ellis Taylor aiming to go 'bigger and better' after signing new contract at Harrogate Town

Ellis Taylor has signed a new contract at Harrogate Town. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Ellis Taylor says he is determined to go “bigger and better” in 2025/26 after signing a new contract at Harrogate Town.

The 22-year-old winger, who joined the club last summer after impressing while on trial and went on to weigh in with 15 goal contributions, has put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at Wetherby Road until 2027.

Reportedly the subject of interest from League One Lincoln City during the close season, the Sulphurites have managed to tie arguably their most promising young talent down for the foreseeable future.

And Taylor, who already has two goals to his name this term, insists that he is happy to be staying put.

“I'm delighted,” the former Sunderland man said. “I really, really enjoyed last season and the start of this season has been a positive one, so I just can't wait to see what we can do

“For me personally I want to top last season, go bigger and better, try and get more goals, more assists and hopefully in the end that takes us into a good position come the end of the season.”

Town boss Simon Weaver added: “He’s a great lad, a brilliant player and it’s fantastic to have him with us for the foreseeable future.

“He’s excelled for us and is loved by his teammates, it’s a great fit for both parties and we think he can drive us forward to higher levels.”