Harrogate Town’s second signing of the January transfer window will add “size and physicality” to their fight for League Two survival.

The Struggling Sulphurites announced on Tuesday afternoon that versatile 18-year-old Eko Solomon has signed on loan from League One Huddersfield on a deal which runs until the end of the season.

Born in the Netherlands, Solomon is capable of playing at both left-back or in central midfield, and follows Bryn Morris into the Exercise Stadium following the latter’s arrival from Newport County last week.

"He’s a big, strong, physical lad and that’s one of the reasons we’ve brought him in, to add that size and physicality to the group,” explained Lloyd Kerry, Town’s head of recruitment.

“We received really good reviews from Michael Duff [Huddersfield’s manager]. It’s an opportunity for Eko to play some men’s football and provide competition for places.

“We’ve got good links with Huddersfield and we’re impressed with what we’ve seen from him.”

Harrogate’s latest recruit moved to England in 2010, first signing for Blackburn Rovers and spending five years at Ewood Park.

Four years with Everton followed before he signed scholarship terms at Wigan Athletic in 2022.

Solomon then made the switch to Huddersfield, where he has impressed sufficiently to catch the eye of Duff, who has kept the player involved in first-team training sessions on a regular basis.

Solomon will wear the number 29 shirt at Town and is eligible to play in this Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at Championship leaders Leeds United.