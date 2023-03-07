Doncaster Rovers V Harrogate Town: Sulphurites benefiting from lining up with a settled side

Danny Grant replaced the injured Alex Pattison in Simon Weaver's starting line-up for Harrogate Town's two previous matches, but the Sulphurites have lined-up otherwise unchanged in each of their last six. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Ten players have started all of the Sulphurites’ previous six fixtures, a run of games which has seen them line up in the same 4-4-2 system and suffer just the one defeat.

And manager Simon Weaver believes that consistency in selection has benefited his side, who have managed to pull six points clear of the relegation zone.

“I am picking from a similar squad to the weekend, which is something that’s been consistently better over recent weeks, over the spell of six games where it’s been a steadier ship all-round,” the Town boss said.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

"Once we get into a run where we are seeing consistent effort and cohesion, I don’t like to change too much, I like to keep faith with the lads who are doing the business and then hopefully it keeps building.

"It was a nice feeling driving home on Saturday night, not just with a point, but also knowing that we’re not struggling without three or four players who are key to our plans and key to us getting results.

“It’s certainly helping us. You want a consistent game-plan and players who are hardened to playing, and actually fit enough, match-fit and able to play in the relentless grind of a League Two game. It’s very important."

Influential midfielder Alex Pattison recovered from a sore foot in time to be included on the substitutes’ bench for Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Gillingham, meaning that goalkeeper Pete Jameson (thumb), right-back Kayne Ramsay (face), midfielder Stephen Dooley (groin and foot) and winger Max Wright (hamstring) are the only Harrogate players currently sidelined through injury.

Town make the short trip to Doncaster knowing that a victory could lift them two places to 19th in the table and open up a nine-point gap between them and the relegation zone.

Awaiting them are opponents who currently sit in 13th position having won 14 of their 33 matches following their relegation from League One last term.

Danny Schofield’s men came away from in-form Stockport County with a more-than-useful goalless draw on Saturday, but had lost their previous two games, meaning that they have failed to score in any of their last three.

Prior to their recent three-game run without a win or a goal, Rovers had however won three on the spin without conceding.