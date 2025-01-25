Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites aiming to complete another league double over Yorkshire rivals

Josh March was on target as Harrogate Town beat Doncaster Rovers 2-0 back in September. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town will be aiming to complete another league double over Doncaster Rovers when they visit the EcoPower Stadium on Saturday afternoon (3pm).

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sulphurites, who recorded a 2-0 home victory over Grant McCann’s team back in September, boast an excellent Football League record against their promotion-chasing Yorkshire rivals.

Unbeaten in five League Two encounters to date, Simon Weaver’s men came out on top in both of last season’s derby clashes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Muldoon’s second-half penalty earned Town a 1-0 success on the road on the opening day of 2023/24, before they served up one of their best displays of the campaign when Rovers came to Wetherby Road in early January.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver boasts a superb managerial record against Doncaster Rovers.

Goals from Sam Folarin and James Daly had put Harrogate 2-1 up before Abraham Odoh’s memorable solo effort wrapped things up for the hosts.

Rovers’ best result against Town came in April 2023 when they managed a 2-2 draw away from home, though they did conspire to throw away a two-goal lead. Just a month earlier, the Sulphurites had triumphed 2-0 in Doncaster.

This season’s encounter was broadcast live on Sky Sports and was decided by two goals in the first half, Ellis Taylor and Josh March the men on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On this Saturday’s contest, Weaver said: “We hope to continue our run, but we’re not going to set ourselves up for a big fall by saying ‘we expect to win’.

Harrogate Town won 1-0 on their last visit to Doncaster Rovers.

"By and large [in derbies] we are coming up against teams who are higher in the table than us, and we have to respect the standard of opposition.

“We will attack it, like we always do, with enthusiasm, and hope to come away with a good outcome.”

Sixth-placed Rovers, who have been in and around the automatic promotion places all season, head into Saturday’s fixture having lost just one of their last six home league matches, though they have drawn three of those games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town, meanwhile, have taken seven points from the last nine on offer, drawing 0-0 with Colchester United in midweek following back-to-back 2-0 victories over Cheltenham and Barrow.

Currently 18th in the division, Harrogate will once again be without long-term midfield casualties George Thomson (achilles) and Josh Falkingham (shin), while the defensive duo of Liam Gibson (hamstring) and Matty Foulds (groin) remain a couple of weeks away from a return.

New signings Tom Hill and Tom Cursons are however both in line to make their debuts having joined the club this week.