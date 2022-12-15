Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town: Saturday's League Two clash expected to go ahead

Harrogate Town are due to visit the Eco-Power Stadium to take on Doncaster Rovers this Saturday. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Areas across the country are currently covered in ice and snow, with temperatures set to once again drop below zero in South Yorkshire on Friday night and remain there until the early hours of Saturday morning.

But both Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver and his Rovers counterpart Danny Schofield say that they are confident that the fixture will take place.

"I expect that we will be okay for Saturday," Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"It is supposed to warm up over there as we head into the weekend. The forecast is for it to be three or four degrees by Saturday.

"So I'm fairly confident. And obviously we are very keen to play this fixture.

"It's a Yorkshire derby, it's a big game - probably more so for us than them because of where we've come from - but also we go into it following back-to-back league wins but having been frozen off last weekend.

"We don't want to lose the momentum we've just started to build and end up not playing a game for three weeks."

Meanwhile, Rovers chief Schofield has spoken to the Doncaster Free Press and revealed: "We have got some covers to protect the surface.

"So far, touch wood, there’s been no talk of the game being cancelled.”

Doncaster Rovers Belles were however due to play at the Eco-Power Stadium last Sunday, but a decision was taken to call that fixture off as early as the Friday.

Town will make the short journey across to South Yorkshire 20th in the table but in decent form having recorded comprehensive victories over Mansfield and Rochdale in their two previous league outings.

Doncaster sit 10th and know that a derby win at the weekend could lift them into the play-off places.