Simon Weaver had more words of encouragement for on-loan Doncaster Rovers defender Bobby Faulkner after the youngster made his first League Two start for Harrogate Town.

The 21-year-old centre-half has been pushing hard for a place in the Sulphurites’ first eleven following a strong pre-season, a solid showing against Lincoln City in the League Cup, and a couple of useful cameos from the substitutes’ bench.

His efforts had certainly not gone unnoticed, with Harrogate’s manager having praised the player for his uncompromising, all-action approach on a number of occasions.

And, although Faulkner was unable to prevent Town from suffering a 1-0 home defeat at the weekend, he again caught the eye, with Weaver insisting that the Rovers prospect justified his selection ahead of Tom Bradbury.

"Bobby was superb,” Weaver said. "I think his performance vindicated his selection.

"He showed his athleticism, his real desire to win the first ball and his pace on the cover.

"He’s got a refreshing attitude towards the game and I think that he has a good future ahead of him.

"He is 21, he’ll head it through a brick wall and he is pacy too.

"It’s obviously about building up his experience to build up his know-how on match days. But the signs are good. He’s settled in very well indeed.”

Saturday’s appearance was Faulkner’s fourth in Harrogate colours in competitive matches and his second start.

He does however boast a decent amount of League Two experience, having played 22 times in the division for parent club Rovers, scoring twice.