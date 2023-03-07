Toby Sims, left, congratulates team-mate Luke Armstrong after he gave Harrogate Town an 81st-minute lead at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday evening. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Late goals from Luke Armstrong and substitute Alex Pattison decided the contest, but the Sulphurites created more than enough chances to have broken the deadlock much earlier on in Tuesday night’s Yorkshire derby.

The visitors made the better start to proceedings, Armstrong seeing an early volley deflected past the upright before Kazeem Olaigbe dragged an effort wide.

Luke Molyneux drew a good save out of Mark Oxley at the other end as Rovers threatened for the first time, forcing the Town goalkeeper to get down low to his left.

Kazeem Olaigbe set up Harrogate Town's second goal in their 2-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.

Harrogate then created a great chance to break the deadlock in the 13th minute when Levi Sutton’s switch picked out the raiding Jack Muldoon on the right wing. He delivered a cross which found Olaigbe, who shot first time and will have been disappointed not to get the better of Jonathan Mitchell from just 12 yards out.

Doncaster tweaked their system in the minutes that followed and went on to enjoy plenty more possession during the remainder of the first half, without ever really managing to open their visitors up.

Town’s only real forays forward before the interval came on the counter-attack, though ineffective left-winger Danny Grant was guilty of giving the ball away in some promising areas on a number of occasions.

Rovers were booed off at half-time by a disgruntled home crowd who certainly won’t have been appeased by the way Danny Schofield’s men started the second period.

Harrogate looked the hungrier side from the off and went on to boss proceedings while the team in red and white floundered.

With 52 minutes on the clock, Mitchell was forced to make another good stop by Olaigbe, who took aim with another first-time effort following a right-wing corner.

Simon Weaver’s side continued to turn the screw, though a couple of tame shots by Grant which were easily gathered by Mitchell were not reflective of their dominance in the game.

Having come through a period where they were thoroughly second best unscathed, Rovers created their one-and-only decent scoring opportunity of the second half in the 72nd minute.

Molyneux got the better of Matty Foulds close to the right-hand byline and delivered a low cross which led to close-range strikes by substitute George Miller and Harrison Biggins being blocked at point-blank range by Anthony O’Connor then the recovering Foulds.

Town would however get the goal which their overall display merited in the 81st minute.

Foulds swung over an inviting free-kick from the right flank and found the leaping Armstrong, whose glancing header was superbly tipped on to the inside of his far post by Mitchell.

Town’s leading marksman was however on hand to pounce on the rebound, bundling it over the goal-line from just a couple of yards out.

And things got even better for the Sulphurites just three minutes later when the impressive Olaigbe picked up a loose ball close to halfway and drove infield down the left-hand channel.

As he approached the edge of the box, the on-loan Southampton winger showed great awareness and the perfect weight of pass, slipping the ball right for Pattison, whose powerful low blast was too good for Mitchell.

