Dior Angus and Max Wright to leave Harrogate Town as retained list is confirmed

Max Wright joined Harrogate Town on a free transfer last summer following his release by Grimsby. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Forwards Dior Angus and Max Wright, plus midfielder Alex Pattison will be leaving the club this summer upon the expiry of their contracts, while veteran centre-half Rory McArdle is retiring.

Young midfielder George Horbury’s deal is also due to run out, but the 18-year-old academy product is currently in discussions with Simon Weaver over extending his stay at Wetherby Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Weaver had already confirmed that 26-year-old Pattison’s future lay elsewhere, with the ex-Wycombe Wanderers man and his representatives currently working towards finding a new club.

Dior Angus in action for Harrogate Town against Colchester United.

Angus, 29, joined Town from National League Wrexham at the end of the summer transfer window, but started just the one game in addition to making a further eight substitute appearances.

Wright, 25, signed last summer having been released by Grimsby. He impressed while on trial only to then suffer a serious ankle injury just hours after being unveiled as a permanent capture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took him until late December to recover from that set-back and he played just three matches before leaving for FC Halifax Town on loan.

Horbury became the first graduate of Town’s academy to be handed a first-team contract by the Sulphurites and appeared five times in all competitions before being sent out on loan to Northern Premier League outfit Markse United to gain some senior experience.

McArdle, 36, has retired from playing after 39 matches in Harrogate colours at the back end of a professional career spanning nearly two decades.

Loanees Danny Grant, Kazeem Olaigbe, Matty Daly, Matty Foulds and Tom Eastman have all now returned to their parent clubs, meaning that Weaver currently has 18 senior players under contract heading into 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under contract until 2024 and beyond:

Goalkeepers (2) - Mark Oxley, Pete Jameson.

Defenders (8) – Joe Mattock, Will Smith, Warren Burrell, Toby Sims, Anthony O’Connor, Kayne Ramsay, Kyle Ferguson, Miles Welch-Hayes.

Midfielders (4) - Josh Falkingham, George Thomson, Levi Sutton, Stephen Dooley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad