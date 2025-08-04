Harrogate Town striker Shawn McCoulsky on the attack during Saturday's 1-0 win at Bristol Rovers. Picture: Dan Minto/ProSportsImages

Simon Weaver believes that Harrogate Town’s “difficult” pre-season helped bring his players together ahead of Saturday’s opening-day win at Bristol Rovers.

The Sulphurites kicked-off their 2025/25 League Two campaign with an impressive result on the road at a Gas side that was relegated from the third tier of English football at the end of last season.

Stephen Duke-McKenna netted the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute after the visitors had been forced to soak up plenty of pressure in the first half, though ultimately they were good value for all three points.

Town’s pre-season form had hardly suggested that they were capable of delivering either that result, or such a decent performance.

Their preparation for the new term hardly helped by a series of injuries, Harrogate did managed to edge out seventh-tier Guiseley in their first warm-up fixture, but then failed to score another goal in the four matches which followed, losing each of the last three.

But Weaver said that those tough moments actually benefited his team, and has stressed that producing once the competitive action began was all that ever mattered.

"Pre-season is forgotten,” he told BBC Radio York. “We’ve had a difficult pre-season in many respects, but we kept saying ‘it’s all about Bristol Rovers – and if we come good then, we’re laughing’.

"It’s actually helped us forge a good team spirit the last few weeks because we have been up against it with several injuries and difficulties throughout. But I’ve seen characters come to the fore.

“We struggled for a couple of weeks when we had eight on the sidelines who couldn’t train. It moved on from there, but then we were into difficult fixtures and last week [against Carlisle], we were off the pace. But, throughout a bit of struggle, we tend to get stronger because the mentality is strong within the club.

"And we had, in the back of our minds, the thought that all that matters is when the league campaign starts, and everybody rose to the challenge on Saturday.

"Let’s hope people forget pre-season now and talk about what really matters, which is doing well in the league.”