'Desire' behind Harrogate Town defender Kayne Ramsay's early return from 'haunting' facial injury

Harrogate Town defender Kayne Ramsay suffered a nasty facial injury in early February and was not expected to play again during the 2022/23 season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 22-year-old right-back was not expected to be able to play again this season having suffered a horrific facial injury during the Sulphurites’ 1-0 win at Carlisle United in early February.

Former Southampton man Ramsay left the pitch at Brunton Park covered in his own blood, having fractured an eye socket, cheekbone and his jaw and also broken his nose when his head was crushed against the turf by the weight of Omari Patrick’s body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, he had to undergo facial surgery, and with an anticipated 12-week recovery period ahead of him, the ex-Premier League star wasn’t expected to have much chance of resuming contact training before the 2022/23 campaign draws to a close on May 8.

Sulphurite boss Simon Weaver.

But, having healed quickly and proved in training that he is both physically and mentally ready to play again, Ramsay was introduced as an 86th-minute substitute as Town triumphed 2-1 at Mansfield on Saturday afternoon.

"It’s remarkable that he’s back playing, but that is desire for you,” Harrogate boss Simon Weaver said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ll never forget the state of him when he got injured, it was haunting really, but he has come back well from that Carlisle nightmare which he must have had nightmares about, but he’s been strong.

“He had to have a scan to make sure his bones were set and okay. He then had to have some training sessions to know himself that he was mentally ready, and he has been fine.

"We’ve had a mask fitted. He tried to put it on, but got it on the wrong way around and it was like a blindfold, so he took it off.