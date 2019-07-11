Des Macorison’s new-look Harrogate Railway squad begins to take shape

Des Macorison’s new-look Harrogate Railway squad is beginning to take shape following a host of arrivals at Station View this week.

Four strikers have agreed terms, including ex-York City and Northern Ireland youth international Ryan Caulfield and former Brighouse Town and Liversedge hitman Joe Jagger.

In addition, Paddy Sykes, once of AFC Emley, and fellow forward Toby Harris have also joined the club.

Winger James Heeley, midfielders Josh Shields and Matthew Whitehead, plus centre-half Adam Jordan are among the others to have committed to the Rail for 2019/20, while the versatile Danny Blacker and defender Simon Swales have put pen to paper on deals that will see them remain in Starbeck.

The latest of Macorison’s additions is local youngster Sam Newsome, who has been fast-tracked into the first team from Railway’s youth set-up.

Seventeen-year-old midfielder Newsome is one of a number of junior players who have been recommended to Macorison by Wil Golby, head of football development at Station View.

“Sam has come through the juniors with Railway and Wil Golby and also played district football under Wil,” Macorison said of the former King James’ School pupil.

“He’s a fantastic talent with an outstanding future in front of him. He is technically gifted, has good close-control and is a great passer of a football.

“Wil brought him along to first-team training this summer and he immediately impressed me.

“He is a young lad, but if you’re good enough then you’re old enough as far as I am concerned.

“The emergence of Sam is just what we want as, through Wil’s role, we look to create a pathway from the juniors right through to the first team.”

