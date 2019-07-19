Des Macorison learning plenty from Harrogate Railway's pre-season campaign

Harrogate Railway’s opening two pre-season fixtures may have ended in defeat, but new boss Des Macorison says he is unconcerned by results at this stage.

The men from Starbeck were beaten 4-0 by NCEL Premier Division outfit Eccleshill United before going down 2-1 to Harrogate Town under-21s in the annual George Smith Memorial Trophy clash.

“What I’ve seen from the players has been good so far, to be fair,” Macorison said.

“We’ve been using the games for fitness and to have a look at all the players who we’ve had training this summer. They’ve never played together before, so results are of no importance right now.

“We used 19 lads against Eccleshill because we’re trying to give everyone a fair chance, then 16 against Harrogate Town, which was better but still not easy, however I now have a much better idea about what I’ve got as far as the squad is concerned.

“I now know which players I want to keep from what I’ve seen on the training pitch, in the changing room and in these two friendlies.”

Although the scoreline does not reflect too kindly on Railway, Macorison felt that his side deserved something from the clash with Eccleshill and also believes that they were unlucky to lose to Town’s youngsters.

“We created enough chances in the Eccleshill game to get a result,” he added.

“We played the better football and in periods we looked the better side. A couple of mistakes gifted them goals and we were a bit naive at times, but like I say, these lads haven’t played together before.

“We made even more progress against Harrogate Town, who were all young lads but play the right way.

“It was a very close game in the first half and we battered them towards the end. Joe Wilton, their goalkeeper was man of the match and that says a lot.”

Macorison and his players will face Campion at home on the opening day of the 2019/20 season, followed by a trip to Armthorpe Welfare. Next up is a home meeting with Selby Town before they visit Winterton Rangers.

“It’s a tough start for us,” the Rail chief added.

“Campion and Selby will be right up there and I watched Winterton last season, they are a very good side, but it [the start] doesn’t faze me.

"You've got to play everyone over the course of the season so you might as well get some of the tougher ones out of the way sooner, rather than later."

Railway return to friendly action on Friday evening when they travel to Garforth Town, 7.45pm kick-off.