Des Macorison confident that there is more to come from Harrogate Railway

Harrogate Railway boss Des Macorison says he is satisfied with his side’s start to 2019/20, but has promised that there is plenty more to come.

The Starbeck club are still finding their feet in NCEL Division One following their relegation from the top flight at the end of last season.

Their results have been rather inconsistent thus far and they currently sit ninth in the table after three wins, three losses and a draw from their opening seven fixtures.

“We’ve been playing well enough and have had some good results,” Macorison said.

“We’ve looked great going forwards most of the time, however we can still do better. We need to start using the full width of the pitch when we have the ball.

“We’re often a bit naive during transitions and our game-management has also been questionable at times, but a lot of that is due to a lack of experience in the side.

“Things have been made more difficult by the horrendous time we have had with injuries. At one point we had eight players out.

“We are getting a lot of those players back to fitness now and I know that we are going to put a few results together sooner rather than later. It will come.”

Macorison has acted to address the lack of experience in his squad by signing central defender Dan Walker from Liversedge and ex-Eccleshill United midfielder Jassim Alali.

Thirty-seven year-old former Guinea international Dionisio Mendes Fernandes has also returned to Station View for a second spell.

On the injury front, Toby Harris passed a late fitness test and was able to play an hour against Dronfield Town on Saturday, while top-scorer Joe Jagger came back with a bang in midweek, hitting a hat-trick against East Hull.

Jagger had been forced to sit out the 2-1 defeat to Dronfield with a back problem, watching on from the sidelines as Josh Shields drew Railway level with a stunning 49th-minute strike in a game that they dominated.

The hosts were however hit with a late sucker punch, but bounced back in style on Tuesday evening, Jagger adding to his seventh-minute opener with two more goals after half-time, sealing a 3-0 triumph.

Next up for Macorison and his men is a trip to Hallam on Saturday September 21 (3pm kick-off).